Custom built home built with top quality materials and custom trim work including a curved stair case. Viking and Dacor kitchen appliances. Each of the 5 bedrooms has its own private bath, antique beaded board ceilings, reclaimed extra wide plank antique pine flooring thru out 1st and 2nd floors. No carpet! Second floor bedrooms have balconies. 3rd floor includes a private bedroom and bath and separate living area. Outdoor kitchen and patio and covered area, great for entertaining. Ready to move in!”This is a custom-built home with top-quality materials and custom trim work including a curved stair case,” said Shawn Kohnke, the listing agent with Sissy Wood Realtors. “It has Viking and Dacor kitchen appliances.”
The exposed wood in this house is like nothing you’ve ever seen. The living room has a wooden ceiling and wide plank floors and a chandelier with lights.
“Each of the five bedrooms has its own private bath,” said Kohnke, “plus, it has antique beaded board ceilings and reclaimed extra-wide plank antique pine flooring throughout the first and second floors.”
The kitchen not only has a wooden ceiling and wooden floors, but also wooden walls and doors. It also has a restaurant stove with a hood, a stand-alone sink and direct lighting. There’s also a built-in bar that seats four people. The bath has a Jacuzzi tub, a marble shower, a marble floor and a stained glass window.
There’s no carpet in the entire house,” said Kohnke, “and the second floor bedrooms have balconies.”
The house has an all-wood study, which is nice and cozy, but still light-filled, thanks to a window and lovely French doors opening onto a balcony.
“The third floor includes a private bedroom and bath and a separate living area,” said Kohnke, “and there’s an outdoor kitchen and patio and a covered area, great for entertaining.”
Bucktown began more than a hundred years ago as a string of fishing and hunting camps lining the 17th Street Canal and Lake Pontchartrain. The canal provided a harbor for fishing boats and the people who lived along the canal made their living from fishing, crabbing, hunting and trapping, as well as from the rental of boats, the sale of tackle and bait, and the entertainment of vacationers.
Development along this area originally occurred in the mid-19th century with a commercial wharf and resort called Lakeport. Steamboats docked at the entrance to the New Basin Canal (now Pontchartrain Boulevard) and at the terminus of the Jefferson and Lake Pontchartrain Railroad where Bucktown is today. The railroad ran along what is now the Orleans-Jefferson Parish boundary at the 17th Street Canal, originally dug as a drainage canal along the upper boundary of the Town of Carrollton.
The Jefferson and Lake Pontchartrain Railroad, 1853-1864, was an extension of the New Orleans and Carrollton Railroad (today the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line). At the lake end of the railway were a hotel, restaurants, a bowling alley, dance hall, picnic ground, pleasure garden, and bathing facilities. The place later became a famous amusement park known as West End. Bucktown’s restaurants were notable attractions, serving plentiful seafood from the lake and wildfowl and game from the surrounding swamps and marshes.
Just across the 17th Street Canal, at Jefferson Parish’s East End, the rustic fishing village called Bucktown developed during the late 19th century. By the early 20th century, wooden camps built on stilts with wide galleries covered by shingle or tin roofs lined the canal. There were also stores, a schoolhouse, and a jail, as well as saloons, gambling houses, dance halls and clubhouses for sportsmen.
During the days of Prohibition, Bucktown was known for its speakeasies, houses of prostitution, and gaming dens. Gambling was legal and Bucktown was a rowdy, wide-open place where the barroom brawls were common. The settlement is said to have been named for the young bucks who came looking for a rough time.
Amid the unrestrained gaiety, Bucktown was one of the places where jazz was born with such tunes as the ‘Bucktown Bounce’ by Johnny Wiggs and the ‘Bucktown Blues’ by Jelly Roll Morton.
About this House
Address: 1311 Huron Ave. in Metairie’s Bucktown
Living area: 4,874 square feet
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Five full/two half
Extras: Outdoor kitchen for entertaining
Lot Size: 7,500 square feet
Price: $940,000
Marketing agent:
Shawn Kohnke
Sissy Wood Inc. Realtors
240 Metairie Rd.
Metairie, La. 70005
504-258-2769
504-828-9663