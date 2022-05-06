The call came at noon on a Friday morning. I didn’t want to answer it because I was leaving for a weekend in New Orleans for a military event with my husband.
Somehow the newshound in me couldn’t resist the shrill phone wail. (This was long before cellphones and “fake news.”)
“You have a baby boy,” said the social worker, who has since been called my beautiful “Fairy Godmother.”
Tears dripped as I wrote on my news reporter’s notebook that he was 8 pounds, born breech and part English, Scottish and Panamanian.
“Maybe you ought to call your husband?” She gently suggested.
My husband was about to walk out of his office when I rang him. He and his secretary Gaye shed some tears and quickly called the 1141 Field Artillery unit and told them we would not attend that night’s event.
The reason I write this is to honor a mother who seldom gets credit. My son’s birth mother, who made the decision to make us parents, and led to our son having what has been a wonderful life. This was a closed adoption so she knew a lot about me. We both had come from large families, and we loved gardening, cooking and animals.
My husband and I had struggled with infertility for years. We had buried an infant baby girl named Ann. It’s a struggle you have to endure to understand. Because of this, we only had a baby car seat and general infant gown that said “Baby” on it. A sister-in-law had painted the room that would become the nursery. Even though we were approved and waiting, we couldn’t put in a baby bed and decorate.
When you are presented with your child at an adoption setting, you sit in a room and all the social workers and staff involved come in holding your child. In this case, they were giggling between tears because this curly-headed hazel-eyed boy had colic and a nasty diaper. The diaper had been changed but each of them had remnants on them.
I didn’t birth this child, but he was ours. It was love at first sight.
We took our child home and promised to call on Monday with his name. Because my family is large, we decided not to call anyone until Saturday morning. Instead, we enlisted a cousin to help retrieve my car. She walked into the house and couldn’t speak and kept our secret while attending her son’s high school football game.
My son grew up on a farm. He loved his collie, frogs and riding his bike in a muddy ditch. He played soccer, but it was more or less tripping over the ball like all the other kids. He wasn’t much of an athlete except at basketball. He skateboarded and loved snow skiing until he discovered snowboarding. As a rite of passage, the neighbors picked him up one day and told him he had to bale hay at least one time. He came back and said they ended up letting him drive the truck.
I had very painful Mother’s Days until this child came along. I now have mementos from him. He could barely write when he gave me a picture book of roses and wrote inside “mamamamamma.” Sometimes my husband picked out jewelry, but soon learned not to let my son participate. The secret always came out before Mother’s Day.
We have a Lego museum in storage as well as a rock collection, Boy Scout derby cars and stuffed animals. As he went off to college, he left his guitar, a skateboard and a T-shirt quilt my mom made.
On the spectacular day when I got the call, we missed our military event, but someone announced why we were absent. We were given a standing ovation. Our Christmas card that year had a typed explanation of what had transpired months before. It spoke of joy that a child brings into a family — sort of like adding just the right amount of paint to a fabulous landscape when you are painting.
As I reflect on that day, I believe the ovation should be given to a birth mother who made me a mom.