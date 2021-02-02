River Region Art Association announces the dates for “March Into Art,” which is open to all students in the area to participate in an exhibition and judging of their art pieces. Pieces can be made in class or at home.
Take-in for art will be noon to 4 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13. The art will be on display for friends and family to see until an award reception March 27.
There is a small fee to enter each piece of art. Ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third places, and winners will be asked to attend the reception so photos can be taken for the newspaper. The registration form and instructions for art-hanging requirements can be found at riverregionartassociation.org.
The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. During this event, all coronavirus safety precautions, including masks, will be mandated.
For questions, leave a message at (225) 644-8496.