Bonsai Society holds Christmas party
The Louisiana Bonsai Society held its Christmas party Dec. 18 at the Baton Garden Center. The club members enjoyed food and exchanged gifts.
Re-potting techniques will be discussed when the club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Members will finish plans for the Mid-winter Bonsai Workshop, which will be conducted by bonsai expert David DeGroot, of Seattle, Washington. He is author of "Principles of Bonsai Design."
Louisiana Bonsai Society officers for 2019 are President Lowell Tilley, Vice President Robert Reed, Treasurer Jean Merrill, board member Marla Thompson and former President Jim Scarton.
The Louisiana Bonsai Society is a not-for-profit organization open to anyone interested in bonsai. It meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Baton Rouge Garden Center. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Lowell Tilley, (225) 272-6744, or email lowelltilley@gmail.com.
Claver Knights hold Christmas dance
Knights of Peter Claver Wilfred B. Ricard Council 116 held its seventh annual Christmas Dance on Dec. 22. The Millenia Band and “Zydeco Man” Melvin Chavis provided music.
In 2018, the council contributed funds to St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, donated school supplies to Crestworth and Ryan elementary schools, awarded $1,000 college scholarships to Hunter G. Williams and Andrew D. Newton and power-washed the exterior of the Martin Luther King Jr. Catholic Student Center adjacent to Southern University.
PEO Chapter AC hears about Pearl Harbor attack
Diane Grant shared her first-hand account of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when PEO Chapter AC met Dec. 14 at St. James Retirement Community.
Grant's stepfather, U.S. Navy Adm. Claude Gillette, was stationed there at the time.
Koi and Pond Society has Christmas party
The Deep South Koi and Pond Society held its Christmas party Dec. 9 at Ruth and Charbel Harb's home. Members enjoyed great food, fellowship and games.
Tim Chapman, who owns Gingerwood Nursery in St. Gabriel, will present a program on propagation, cultivation and uses of ginger when the society meets at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The Deep South Koi and Pond Society meets on the fourth Sunday of each month except November. It is open to anyone interested in learning about ponds, koi and goldfish, and water plants. For information, leave a message at (225) 383-3554 or visit facebook.com/groups/DeepSouthKoiandPondSociety.
