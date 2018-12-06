OPENINGS
"DriverX" — Patrick Fabian ("Better Call Saul") stars as a stay-at-home dad who starts driving for rideshare company to support his family, but wild nights on the job put greater strain on his life. Chalmette Movies.
"Mary Poppins Returns" (PG) — A magical nanny returns to help a family through a difficult time in this pseudo-sequel to the Disney classic. Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep star. Opening Wednesday, Dec. 19 at AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Broad Theater, Chalmette Movies, Cinebarre Canal Place 9, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Mary Queen of Scots" (R) — Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow Queen Elizabeth I in this historical drama starring Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie. Opening Thursday, Dec. 20 at Prytania Theatre.
"Mortal Engines" (PG-13) — A young woman and an outlaw team up to fight a predator city on wheels in this fantasy based on the popular book series. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, Cinebarre Canal Place 9, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"The Mule" (R) — Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this crime drama about a 90-year-old World War II veteran who transports cocaine for a drug cartel. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16.
"Roma" (R) — Alfonso Cuarón ("Gravity," "Children of Men") directs this semi-autobiographical drama about a family in Mexico City in the early 1970s. The Broad Theater.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (PG) — This animated Spider-Man story focuses on Miles Morales, a biracial teen who gets Spidey senses, travels into different dimensions and meets other heroes with super powers. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, Cinebarre Canal Place 9, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"What They Had" (R) — A woman returns home to help her ailing mother and stubborn father. Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon star. Chalmette Movies.
NOW SHOWING
"Hurricane on the Bayou" — This film explores Hurricane Katrina and the effect of Louisiana’s disappearing wetlands on hurricane protection. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
"Oceans — Our Blue Planet 3D" — This BBC Earth film transports audiences to the depths of the globe's waters. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
"Once Upon a Deadpool" (PG-13) — Ryan Reynolds returns as the "Merc with a Mouth" for this limited theatrical run of a PG-13-rated cut of "Deadpool 2." AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell.
"Swimming with Men" — A man suffering a mid-life crisis is revitalized after joining an all-male, amateur synchronized swimming team. Rob Brydon and Rupert Graves star. Monday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 20, at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.
"Wild Africa 3D" — Journey across one of the world's wildest continents in this BBC Earth documentary. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
SPECIAL SHOWINGS
"Canelo vs. Rocky" (R) — An exclusive screening of the super middleweight boxing world championship between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding. At 8 p.m. Saturday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20.
"It's a Wonderful Life" (PG) — IN director Frank Capra's classic holiday film, an angel helps a frustrated businessman (James Stewart) realize the good in his life. At 10 a.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Prytania Theatre.
"Jim Henson's Holiday Special" — Stars from "Fraggle Rock" and "Emmet Otter" celebrate the season in this exclusive screening of two popular TV specials. At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Cinebarre Canal Place 9, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Met Opera: La Traviata" — Soprano Diana Damrau plays the tragic heroine Violetta in Verdi's classic opera. At 11:55 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Cinebarre Canal Place 9; 11:55 a.m. Saturday only at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (PG-13) — The Griswolds celebrate Christmas, and their big holiday plans turn into a series of hilarious disasters. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo star. At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Movie Tavern Northshore; noon Saturday at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki" — Kaku Arakawa directs this documentary about award-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, who coaxed himself out of retirement to make a new movie with CGI. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Cinebarre Canal Place 9, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Pray the Devil Back to Hell" — A group of women rise up to help bring power to Liberia's first female head of state in this 2008 documentary directed by Gini Reticker. At 2 p.m. Saturday at NOMA, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans.
"Prytania's Very, Merry Christmas" — The children-friendly screening features animated holiday classics such as "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Saturday at Prytania Theatre. Doors at 9 a.m. Screenings start at 10 a.m.
"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" (PG) — Peter Frampton and The Bee Gees star in this 1978 fantasy based on The Beatles' popular album. At 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Prytania Theatre.
"They Shall Not Grow Old" (R) — Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings" trilogy) directs this documentary about World War I, released to commemorate the centennial of the end of the war. At 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Covington Stadium 14.