KAPLAN - No. 7 Sterlington edged Kaplan 5-4 in nine innings in a Class 3A softball quarterfinals game on Saturday.
In the top of the ninth, the Lady Panthers used two hits, a sacrifice bunt and an error to score two runs and take a 5-3 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Kaplan freshman Briley LeBeouf launched a two-out homer over the left-field fence, but Sterlington pitcher Katie Haynes struck out the next hitter to send the Lady Panthers to the semifinals.
"It's tough being on this end," Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf said. "After the game, we talked about life. When the kids leave here, they've learned something that's going to prepare them for the rest of their life
"When you get a class of seniors, you try to prepare them to be leaders. The ones that are leaving this year truly made an impact on our younger kids. It will impact our younger kids for the rest of their lives."
In the third inning, the Lady Pirates (26-6) took a 3-1 lead on a double by Janyia Small that scored two runs.
"She's one of my seniors," LeBeouf said of Small. "She came ready to play. She got the big hits when we needed it. She made plays on defense. Overall, I thought she played a great game."
In the bottom of the eighth, Kaplan had runners on second and third with no outs, but Haynes was able to escape the jam.
"I called a timeout and told them not to freak out, to stay focused on what we do every single day," Sterlington coach Jennifer Hickman said. "We can get three outs right here. Calm your nerves, relax and stay focused."
Carina Chargois pitched all nine innings for No. 2 Kaplan and recorded eight strikeouts.
"When she gets in the circle, she's a game changer," LeBeouf said of Chargois, who totaled 34 strikeouts in three playoff games. "She's one of the best pitchers to come through this school.
"She's going to be missed greatly. I have the utmost respect for her and love her like she's my own kid. She's always ready to go and is going to perform no matter what."
Small went 2-for-5 for Kaplan, which collected six hits. Leadoff hitter Kennedy Marceaux had a single and reached base three more times on walks.
"We lose four seniors," LeBeouf said. "I don't think we played badly. I think we played a good game.
"There were situations where we could have capitalized and it didn't go our way today. They're a good team. Kudos to them."
Hope Tucker and Emma Brown each went 3-for-5 for Sterlington (21-11). Brown's solo homer in the top of the seventh tied the score 3-3.
"Their first five or six hitters can swing it," LeBeouf said. "It's one of the hardest games I've had to call with pitches. They're a really good hitting team. A great team overall."
Sterllington, which had 11 hits, will face No. 3 Jena in the semifinals in Sulphur on Friday.
"The kids were prepared," Hickman said. "We've seen some of the top pitchers in the state of Louisiana. We knew (Chargois) was good. She's really good. So we've been preparing.
"We've played a severely tough schedule. We played the number one seed in every class except 2A. We played the number one seed in 5A, 4A, 3A and the select divisions."