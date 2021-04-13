BATON ROUGE — The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge invites the community to the annual Parade of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-25 and May 1-2.
Parade of Homes promotes local reputable builders and developers, showcases their latest creations in state-of-the art neighborhoods, and educates our community on responsible, innovative home building. COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at each home to ensure the experience is safe for all, according to a news release.
“Whether you’re a first-time home buyer, looking for an elegant mansion, building your dream home, or looking for inspiration, you definitely won’t leave disappointed,” said Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association. “Our 41 builders and developers offer something for everyone with homes valued between $200,000 - $1,250,000.”
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12. By purchasing a $10 ticket, paradegoers can visit all locations and attend Renovate 101, learn tips and tricks from top local remodeling experts.
A limited number of tickets can be purchased for $100 providing access to the Tastemakers Tour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 23. The tour includes transportation, wine and spirits, and heavy hor d’oeuvres from Baton Rouge’s premiere chefs.
All proceeds from general admission ticket sales will benefit the mission of Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.
For information about the event, contact Makinzie Sketch, makinzie@hbagbr.org. To purchase tickets, visit .