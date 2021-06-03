The Advocate was named Louisiana’s best newspaper for the 12th consecutive year by the Louisiana Press Association.
The Advocate also captured the LPA’s Freedom of Information award for its successful court fight to discover details of a settlement between the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the family of Victor White, who deputies say shot himself to death while handcuffed in the back of a police car.
The press association also named the St. Tammany Farmer as the best weekly newspaper in its size class. The Farmer is owned by Georges Media. Another winner was The Maroon of Loyola University, which earned Newspaper of the Year in the Collegiate Division.
The Newspaper of the Year award is based on results of the Better Newspaper Competition, which honors journalism and ad sales in a variety of categories, ranging from best photo package to best in-paper promotion. Since The Advocate acquired The Times-Picayune in 2019, the newsrooms have submitted entries jointly.
Advocate and Times-Picayune winners:
BEST BREAKING NEWS STORY: first place, Ramon Antonio Vargas; second place, Sam Karlin and Will Sentell
BEST FEATURE PHOTO: first place, Travis Spradling; second place, David Grunfeld
BEST FRONT PAGE: third place, Jay Martin
BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Gibbs Adams Award: first place, Ramon Antonio Vargas and David Hammer; second place, Andrea Gallo and John Simerman
BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: second place, Cassandra Brown; third place, Molly Duett
BEST NEWS PHOTO: first place, Hilary Scheinuk; second place, David Grunfeld; third place, Sophia Germer
BEST NEWS STORY: first place, Katy Reckdahl
BEST OVERALL WEBSITE: second place, Advocate staff
BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Advocate staff; second place, David Grunfeld
BEST REGULAR COLUMN, Sam Hanna Award: third place, Stephanie Grace
BEST SINGLE EDITORIAL: first and second place, Advocate staff
BEST SPECIAL SECTION: first place, Advocate staff
BEST SPORTS COLUMN: second place, Rod Walker; third place, Scott Rabalais
BEST SPORTS PHOTO: first place, David Grunfeld; second place, Hilary Scheinuk
BEST SPORTS STORY: third place, Robin Fambrough
GENERAL EXCELLENCE: first place, Advocate staff
BEST AD CAMPAIGN: first place, Catherine Flotte; second place, Ryan Lips
BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: first place, Ryan Lips; second place, Catherine Flotte
IN-PAPER PROMOTION: first, second and third place, Brian Golden
STAFF-GENERATED AD: first place, Catherine Flotte
Acadiana Advocate winners:
BEST FEATURE PHOTO: first place, Brad Bowie
BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Gibbs Adams Award: first place, Ben Myers
BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: second place, Cassandra Brown; third place, Jay Martin
BEST NEWS PHOTO: first and second place, Leslie Westbrook
BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Leslie Westbrook and Brad Kemp; second place, Leslie Westbrook, Brad Kemp and Brad Bowie
BEST SPORTS PHOTO: first and third place, Brad Bowie; second place, Brad Kemp
BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE: first place, Brian Golden
STAFF-GENERATED AD: third place, Jeffery Mendel
St. Tammany Farmer winners:
BEST BREAKING NEWS STORY: first place, Sara Pagones and Andrew Canulette; second place, Andrew Canulette
BEST FEATURE PHOTO: third place, Max Becherer
BEST HEADLINE: second place, Kay Gervais; third place, Andrew Canulette
BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: first place, Kay Gervais
BEST NEWS VIDEO: first and second place, Sara Pagones
BEST OVERALL WEBSITE: second place, Farmer staff
BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Chris Granger, Scott Threlkeld and Grant Therkildsen; second place, David Grunfeld
BEST REGULAR COLUMN: first place, Andrew Canulette; third place, Jessica Saggio
BEST SPECIAL SECTION: second place, Farmer Staff
BEST SPORTS COLUMN: first place, Jim Derry
BEST SPORTS PHOTO: second place, Joe Trombatore
BEST SPORTS STORY: first and second place, Jim Derry
COMMUNITY SERVICE: second place, Farmer staff
GENERAL EXCELLENCE: first place, Farmer staff
BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE: third place, Farmer staff
BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING — SINGLE AD: first, second and third place, Farmer staff
BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: first, second and third place, Farmer staff
IN-PAPER PROMOTION: first place, Farmer staff