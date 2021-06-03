The Advocate was named Louisiana’s best newspaper for the 12th consecutive year by the Louisiana Press Association.

The Advocate also captured the LPA’s Freedom of Information award for its successful court fight to discover details of a settlement between the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the family of Victor White, who deputies say shot himself to death while handcuffed in the back of a police car.

The press association also named the St. Tammany Farmer as the best weekly newspaper in its size class. The Farmer is owned by Georges Media. Another winner was The Maroon of Loyola University, which earned Newspaper of the Year in the Collegiate Division.

The Newspaper of the Year award is based on results of the Better Newspaper Competition, which honors journalism and ad sales in a variety of categories, ranging from best photo package to best in-paper promotion. Since The Advocate acquired The Times-Picayune in 2019, the newsrooms have submitted entries jointly.

Advocate and Times-Picayune winners:

BEST BREAKING NEWS STORY: first place, Ramon Antonio Vargas; second place, Sam Karlin and Will Sentell

BEST FEATURE PHOTO: first place, Travis Spradling; second place, David Grunfeld

BEST FRONT PAGE: third place, Jay Martin

BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Gibbs Adams Award: first place, Ramon Antonio Vargas and David Hammer; second place, Andrea Gallo and John Simerman

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: second place, Cassandra Brown; third place, Molly Duett

BEST NEWS PHOTO: first place, Hilary Scheinuk; second place, David Grunfeld; third place, Sophia Germer

BEST NEWS STORY: first place, Katy Reckdahl

BEST OVERALL WEBSITE: second place, Advocate staff

BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Advocate staff; second place, David Grunfeld

BEST REGULAR COLUMN, Sam Hanna Award: third place, Stephanie Grace

BEST SINGLE EDITORIAL: first and second place, Advocate staff

BEST SPECIAL SECTION: first place, Advocate staff

BEST SPORTS COLUMN: second place, Rod Walker; third place, Scott Rabalais

BEST SPORTS PHOTO: first place, David Grunfeld; second place, Hilary Scheinuk

BEST SPORTS STORY: third place, Robin Fambrough

GENERAL EXCELLENCE: first place, Advocate staff

BEST AD CAMPAIGN: first place, Catherine Flotte; second place, Ryan Lips

BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: first place, Ryan Lips; second place, Catherine Flotte

IN-PAPER PROMOTION: first, second and third place, Brian Golden

STAFF-GENERATED AD: first place, Catherine Flotte

BEST AD CAMPAIGN: first place, Catherine Flotte

Acadiana Advocate winners:

BEST FEATURE PHOTO: first place, Brad Bowie

BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Gibbs Adams Award: first place, Ben Myers

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: second place, Cassandra Brown; third place, Jay Martin

BEST NEWS PHOTO: first and second place, Leslie Westbrook

BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Leslie Westbrook and Brad Kemp; second place, Leslie Westbrook, Brad Kemp and Brad Bowie

BEST SPORTS PHOTO: first and third place, Brad Bowie; second place, Brad Kemp

BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE: first place, Brian Golden

STAFF-GENERATED AD: third place, Jeffery Mendel

St. Tammany Farmer winners:

BEST BREAKING NEWS STORY: first place, Sara Pagones and Andrew Canulette; second place, Andrew Canulette

BEST FEATURE PHOTO: third place, Max Becherer

BEST HEADLINE: second place, Kay Gervais; third place, Andrew Canulette

BEST LAYOUT AND DESIGN, Gary Hebert Award: first place, Kay Gervais

BEST NEWS VIDEO: first and second place, Sara Pagones

BEST OVERALL WEBSITE: second place, Farmer staff

BEST PHOTO PACKAGE (3 or more photos): first place, Chris Granger, Scott Threlkeld and Grant Therkildsen; second place, David Grunfeld

BEST REGULAR COLUMN: first place, Andrew Canulette; third place, Jessica Saggio

BEST SPECIAL SECTION: second place, Farmer Staff

BEST SPORTS COLUMN: first place, Jim Derry

BEST SPORTS PHOTO: second place, Joe Trombatore

BEST SPORTS STORY: first and second place, Jim Derry

COMMUNITY SERVICE: second place, Farmer staff

GENERAL EXCELLENCE: first place, Farmer staff

BEST MULTIPLE ADVERTISER PAGE: third place, Farmer staff

BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING — SINGLE AD: first, second and third place, Farmer staff

BEST ONLINE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: first, second and third place, Farmer staff

IN-PAPER PROMOTION: first place, Farmer staff

View comments