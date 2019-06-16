Charlotte Hollingsworth Friend
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Charles Friend Jr.
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Southern Methodist University
Though she's been in Dallas for her university career thus far, come fall Miss Charlotte Hollingsworth Friend will have a different place to call "casa" — the University of Barcelona in Spain.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Charles Friend Jr. Her mother is the former Nina Brammel.
While at Newman, Charlotte was a four-year volleyball team member and an ARC member. She was on the honor roll, was an advisory council representative and served as a graduation junior usher.
At the Dallas university, where she hopes to attend law or graduate school, she is a member of the Pi Beta Phi program council and Panhellenic Judicial Board. She has been on the honor roll all four semesters.
Charlotte has worked as a camp counselor, as a volunteer at a local veterinary facility and as a design intern.
Her love for animals extends especially to her new puppy, Ellie, who figures prominently in her perfect day that includes being outside and taking a spin class.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris and in the court of Squires.