Louisiana Operation Game Thief Inc., a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $8,950 to residents statewide at its quarterly meeting on Nov. 12 in Mansura.
The LOGT board reviewed 23 cases that included public tips from informants. A total of 34 subjects were apprehended and 185 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases, a news release said.
The cases reviewed consisted of deer, migratory game bird, turkey and fishing cases.
Anyone wishing to report wildlife or fisheries violations should anonymously call LDWF’s 24-hour toll free Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 442-2511 or use LDWF's tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, tipsters can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the "LADWF Tips" iPhone and Android apps.
LOGT was instituted in 1984 and provides cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of violators of fish and wildlife regulations. Funds are raised through private donations, court directed contributions and through contributions from cooperative endeavor agreements with organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation and Quality Deer Management Association.
To make a donation to the LOGT that can be used for cash rewards, contact Lt. Will Roberts at wroberts@wlf.la.gov.