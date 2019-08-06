Longtime St. James Parish sheriff Willy Martin Jr. has filed a bid for re-election. Martin has been sheriff since 1992.
Also filing for office Tuesday were incumbent sheriffs Nathaniel Williams in St. Helena Parish and Jeff Travis in East Feliciana Parish. Travis, who is from Ethel, is being challenged by Ronnie Winters of Clinton.
Qualifying for many political offices opened Tuesday and will run through Thursday. The general election will be held Oct. 12, with a runoff Nov. 16 in seats that aren't settled. Candidate filings are available on the Secretary of State's website at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/candidateinquiry