A proposal to repeal the state’s sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products narrowly failed to clear the Louisiana Senate, derailed over cost concerns despite a fiery speech from the bill’s sponsor about helping the state’s poor families.
The measure failed to get the two-thirds vote needed, with a vote of 21-12 on the Senate floor. It needed 26 votes to pass to the House.
“As a state we’ve established that there are certain things that we don’t tax because they're essential items,” said state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, who has brought the measure several years in a row. “These are items that are absolutely essential to the women and children of our state and their ability to exist in our society.”
Morrell gave an impassioned speech about his measure after state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said she would vote against it because of the $10 million price tag, and, she argued, because it would not make a big enough difference to poor families buying diapers and feminine hygiene products.
“I don’t think it’s a game-changer,” Hewitt, R-Slidell, said.
The vote came minutes after the Senate rejected another proposal by Morrell to make Louisiana the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, a decades-old measure that enshrines protections for women in the U.S. Constitution. Republicans voted against that proposal because they said it would lead to anti-abortion laws being struck down.
“Don’t sit up here and talk to us about how important babies are to the state,” Morrell said. “The level of hypocrisy is staggering.”
In recent years, the Senate Finance Committee, which reviews bills that cost the state money, has repeatedly rejected Morrell’s proposal legislation as the state dealt with budget crises. But this year, as the state finds itself with a rare surplus, the panel passed the bill on a 6-3 vote. The legislation has an estimated price tag of about $10 million, but Morrell conceded that may be low-balling it.