Carencro shopping center planned off I-49
A smaller outlet-style shopping center is planned just off Interstate 49 in Carencro that will bring with it a med spa, hair salon, Marble Slab Creamery and a Great American Cookie Co.
The Center Point Shopping Center, owned by Carencro developer Carrol Castille, will be built on the frontage road east of I-49 between the Gloria Switch Road and Carencro exits. The development also is hoping to attract a bank and a full restaurant, said Mary Morgan Huebner, Castille Investments spokeswoman.
The construction will take place in two phases. About 3,380 square feet of space is still available in the first phase that can be divided. Construction of the first phase should be complete by September, she said.
"Carrol was born and raised in Carencro and has the foresight to know that Lafayette and its businesses, restaurants and housing could only go so far south," she said. "So any entrepreneur would take advantage of the potential in Carencro. People follow business, so the more Carrol develops Carencro, the more this area has to offer and the greater opportunity this area will have to grow."
Castille is behind the shopping centers that house Domino's, Subway, La Pizzeria and Tropical Smoothie, but he's also the owner of Courtesy Automotive and Ranch Outlet.
Dupré Logistics receives safety group award
Lafayette-based Dupré Logistics received the Occupational Safety Award of Merit from the south Louisiana chapter of the National Safety Council.
The honor goes to companies with 2 million to 4 million safe hours of work. Director of safety Scotty Reynolds accepted the award on the organization’s behalf. Al Lacombe, company vice president of safety and risk management, also attended.
“At Dupré, our team is committed to safety every day, every mile," Lacombe said. "Safety is a way of life for us. We are honored once again to be recognized by our peers and clients.”
The Occupational Safety Contest uses the total Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable incidence rate to determine winners. The incidence rate is determined by multiplying the total number of OSHA recordable cases by 200,000 and dividing by the number of employee hours the company worked during the calendar year.
The National Safety Council’s mission is to save lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, in homes, in communities and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.
MTS Physical Therapy opens on Dulles Drive
MTS Physical Therapy & Wellness held a grand opening for its new facility at 2115 Dulles Drive.
MTS, formerly McLeod Trahan & Sheffield, has undergone a $3 million construction and expansion project, and the 16,453-square-foot building will offer health and fitness options along with locker rooms, group exercise classes and other amenities.
“We are honored and grateful to those who have trusted us for the past 35 years to restore, maintain and improve their health through physical therapy and wellness,” MTS administrator Brian Soignier said. “We are excited about the future of MTS and our ability to better serve Acadiana through creating environments for our consumers to realize their best self.”
The location offers over 3,500 square feet of gym space, 12 physical therapy rooms, group exercise space and an Olympic-size pool for aquatic therapy and exercise. New design allows for a larger office space for efficient registration.
MTS uses a holistic approach to health and wellness and offers classes to all ages and stages that include tai chi, soul core, water aerobics, body pump, HIT classes, chair aerobics and balance classes. It also offers massage therapy and nutritional consultations through a registered dietitian.