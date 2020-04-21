The physical education department at St. Amant Primary used money from a $2,500 Ascension Fund School Impact Grant to purchase equipment to provide exercise for students at a school without a gym.
Like most primary schools in the district, St. Amant Prmary does not have a gym. The “Who Needs a Gym” project was designed to take instruction to a new level, by utilizing portable carts, hanging charts, dry erase boards, speaker systems, clipboards and other physical education equipment to create outdoor classrooms.
Through the grant, physical education teachers at St. Amant Primary have been able to better meet the needs of their students and better educate them on the importance of physical activity and endurance in their lives today and for the rest of their lives, according to a news release.
At the beginning of the school year, physical education teachers Valerie Belleu, Sarah Comeaux and Sandy Lanoux explained to their students that they would be purchasing equipment for outdoor classrooms and that this was made possible through the generosity of the E. John and Janice Leblanc Endowment through an Ascension Fund Grant.
Students are not only taught physical education, but a large part of the class at the primary level is learning how to play well with others. Students get lessons on character traits such as courtesy, respectfulness, generosity and thankfulness. As a part of these lessons, the gift of this grant was used to help students see what generosity and thankfulness looks like in their own lives, the release said.
In November, the department started a project to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Students were challenged to collect $2,000 in monetary donations. As an incentive, the grade level that collected the most money would get to participate in a color run during the school day with the rest of the school cheering them on. Their parents would be invited to participate by throwing the colored chalk at their children at the end of an obstacle course.
By the end of the challenge, St. Amant Primary students and their families and friends far exceeded their goal by collecting $11,782.42 to be donated to the sick children at St. Jude.
The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.
For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.