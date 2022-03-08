Venture Global LNG, the firm behind several liquified natural gas projects in southwest Louisiana, announced Tuesday that Shell will buy LNG from the company’s impending Plaquemines Parish export terminal.
Shell, though its Shell NA LNG LLC subsidiary, had previously agreed to buy up to 2 million tons of LNG from Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish. The new deal calls for Shell to buy another 2 million tons from the Plaquemines LNG complex.
Plaquemines LNG is expected to come online in 2024. Calcasieu Pass LNG is scheduled for a 2023 opening.
“Venture Global is committed to bringing low-cost US LNG online quickly, helping to keep the global market well supplied, while meeting our customers' growing energy and climate goals,” Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Shell for many years to bring low-cost, clean American LNG to the markets that need it most.”
Venture Global is also building CP2 LNG in Cameron Parish and Delta LNG in Plaquemines Parish.