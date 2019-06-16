Anna Clement Politz
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Joseph Politz
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Syracuse University
The magic of Madrid will be the backdrop for a fall semester of studies when Miss Anna Clement Politz heads to Spain to continue her education.
But she will take a side trip to Boston for the summer, interning at a public relations firm there.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Joseph Politz. Her mother is the former Laura Elizabeth Fox.
At Newman, she was student admissions ambassador, on the state champion soccer team, president of the ARC Club and chairwoman of Relay for Life, received the head of school's award and was on the list of merit academic and Newman Scholar academic recognition.
At the New York university, Anna is a public relations major, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and on the events committee for the Public Relations Student Society of America, a staff member for University Girl magazine and on the dean's list.
She has previously interned with the New Orleans Saints and the Youth Empowerment Project. She has also been a counselor at Camp Fern in Marshall, Texas.
As a sub-deb, she was a dancer at the Les Pierrettes ball.