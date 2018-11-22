Maybe it was the short week. Maybe it was a turkey-induced hangover. But after three straight games of high-octane offense, scoring at least 45 points each against the Rams, Bengals and Eagles, the Saints offense finally looked a bit … human.
Instead of points at a premium, it looked for a good while as though someone — the Atlanta Falcons maybe? — had sabotaged the Saints’ gas tank. I mean, Drew Brees actually threw an interception (GASP!) for just the second time this entire season. The Falcons, the despised Falcons, dared to tug on Superman’s cape.
Eventually, though, order was restored. While all of Saints fandom may have been exchanging worried glances at the great man hanging one up there for the wrong team, he was soon back at his tailor-like precision needle-threading, spreading around touchdown passes to receivers who could be the modern-day answer to the old Miami Dolphins’ No Name Defense.
Tommylee Lewis … Austin Carr … Dan Arnold … Keith Kirkwood. They were the ones catching touchdown passes from Brees in this 31-17 victory, giving Brees an NFL-record tying 13 different receivers catching TD passes. Great guys, and it was particularly great to see the long-injured Lewis back on the field for the first time since week two. But not a foursome who are going to get busts in Canton alongside Brees or Jerry Rice or Ozzie Newsome. Just the latest testament, though, of multitude of weapons at the Saints’ disposal.
Though not what the Saints have done offensively the past three games, it was still a fifth straight game of 30 or more points scored, tying a franchise record. While that is an impressive feat, the big story of the Saints’ 10th straight victory was their defense, followed closely by the Falcons’ self-destructive intent to fall apart in the red zone like a $900 used car.
Leave the scoring binge to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs and their Big 12 Conference-like shootout Monday night. They gorged themselves on points in a 54-51 Rams win that did the Saints no favors in the all-important race for NFC playoff home-field advantage (both teams are 10-1, though New Orleans has the head-to-head win and resulting tiebreaker).
The Saints are playing better defense than either L.A. or K.C. — New Orleans’ top-two rivals for Super Bowl favorite two-thirds of the way through the season — could manage even with computer-generated special effects.
To be fair, the Falcons moved the ball well through the air for 340 net yards, allowing them to actually outgain the Saints 366-312. Atlanta netted just 26 yards rushing, which wouldn’t cover the distance from their Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the VIP parking lot.
But for the Falcons all those passing yards were a lot of noise signifying nothing significant. That’s because Atlanta — which entered the game tied with New Orleans for an NFL-low eight turnovers — turned the ball over four times in all and three times in the Saints red zone.
“Obviously the turnovers were significant,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “That and our rushing. I’m proud of our defense and that we ran the ball well.
“I feel we played a complimentary game.”
One could argue that all those yards and all those chances showed the Falcons outplayed the Saints in some respects. Certainly, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the duel of passing stats with Brees, who threw for just 171 yards. But you can’t argue a team was outplayed when the other team turned the ball over and over and over again.
The Saints’ defense may not have performed perfectly, but they completely took away one half of the Falcons’ offense by stuffing Atlanta’s ground game in a foil-covered aluminum try marked “leftovers.” The Saints feasted — literally, after the game, as NBC’s Michele Tafoya brought out turkey for some of the New Orleans players to munch on during postgame interviews — on the Falcons offense. They not only disallowed the run but sacked Ryan six times.
I’d imagine putting the bite on archrival Atlanta tasted even better than NBC-supplied turkey.
In the end, it may not exactly have been the kind of pasting the New Orleans Saints and their legions would have wished to inflict on the hated Falcons. But it was, as Payton said, “a good division win,” one that officially eliminated the now 4-7 Falcons from NFC South contention while doing nothing to knock the Saints off track in their ultimate goal of trying to get to the Super Bowl.
A Super Bowl which will be played on the Falcons home field.