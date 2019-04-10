Boys golf

Metro Championship

At Beaver Creek

Par 72

Team scores: 1. University 315, 2. Catholic 318, 3. Dunham 331, 4. Episcopal 344, 5. St. Amant 349, 6. Denham Springs 354, 7. Dutchtown 380, 7. St. John 380.

Medalists: 1. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 69; 2. Luke Haskew, University, 70; 3. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 72; 4. Brayden Seguin, Catholic, 73; 5. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 75. 5. Peyton Canter, St. Amant, 75; 7. Clayton Brown, University, 77; 8. Walter Anderson, University, 79; 8. Trevor Windham, Catholic, 79.

Girls golf

at Pelican Point

Medalists: 1. Izzy Lobue, St. John, 39; 2. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown, 48; 3. Katie Maronge, Dunham, 56

at Santa Maria

Par 36

Team score: Episcopal 51

Medalists: 1. Riley Heaslip, Episcopal, 37; 2. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs, 38; 3, Caroline Glenn, Episcopal, 51

Boys tennis

U-High 2, Lee 1

Singles

1. Ryan Gremillion (UHigh) def. William Enright 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Evan Garner/Anders Aldridge (UHigh) def. Jairus Jones/Brandon Rheames 6-2, 6-4

2. Joshua Moore/Ryan Thomas (Lee High) def. Cameron Brown/Dylan Rousselle 6-2, 6-3

Woodlawn 4, Central 1

Singles

Jakarie Davis (Woodlawn) def. Joe Welch 6-4, 7-5; Adam O’Banion (Central) def. Mason Watson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jacob Barnes/Cameron Lindsay (Woodlawn) def. Dylan O’Banion/Aaron Blackwell 6-2, 2-6

Jared Abshire/Chase Gauthier (Woodlawn) def. forefeit

Jamarion Johnson (Woodlawn) def. Forfeit

Girls tennis

Parkview Baptist 2, Baton Rouge High 2

Singles

Jhansi Yadlapati, Baton Rouge High def. Grace Mele 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Sofia Akinniyi/Leah Magee, Baton Rouge High def. Kate Kratzburg/McKinley Sherman 6-2, 6-4

Madeline Lefeaux/Hayden Peterson, Parkview Baptist def. Sneha Atluri/Sophia Fraternali 6-3, 6-4

Kristen Caughman/Micah Luong, Parkview Baptist def. Jolie Parola/Alexandra Van Camp 6-4, 6-3

University 4, Lee 0

Singles

1. Julia Flake def. OliviaTerrito 6-0, 6-0; 2. Paige Fellows def. Olivia Broussard 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Mary-Page Wood/Lindy Hataway def. Kennedi Noel/Dorian Jones 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma-Kate Conner/Livia Roy def. Ava Martin/Ariana Trau 6-2, 6-3

Woodlawn 5, Central 0

Singles

Leah Medine def. Faith Bauer 6-0, 6-1; Emily Cowell def. Ruth LaValley 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Halle Medine/Elsa Pearce def. Keely Strickland/Tori Ingrassia 6-0, 6-2; Trinh Nguyen/Christian Jones def. Lexi Posey/Aleece Andrews 6-2, 6-3; Jennifer Robertson/Trinity Lavergne def. Savannah Richard/Alysaa Guillot 6-2, 6-2

View comments