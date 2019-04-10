Boys golf
Metro Championship
At Beaver Creek
Par 72
Team scores: 1. University 315, 2. Catholic 318, 3. Dunham 331, 4. Episcopal 344, 5. St. Amant 349, 6. Denham Springs 354, 7. Dutchtown 380, 7. St. John 380.
Medalists: 1. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 69; 2. Luke Haskew, University, 70; 3. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 72; 4. Brayden Seguin, Catholic, 73; 5. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 75. 5. Peyton Canter, St. Amant, 75; 7. Clayton Brown, University, 77; 8. Walter Anderson, University, 79; 8. Trevor Windham, Catholic, 79.
Girls golf
at Pelican Point
Medalists: 1. Izzy Lobue, St. John, 39; 2. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown, 48; 3. Katie Maronge, Dunham, 56
at Santa Maria
Par 36
Team score: Episcopal 51
Medalists: 1. Riley Heaslip, Episcopal, 37; 2. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs, 38; 3, Caroline Glenn, Episcopal, 51
Boys tennis
U-High 2, Lee 1
Singles
1. Ryan Gremillion (UHigh) def. William Enright 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Evan Garner/Anders Aldridge (UHigh) def. Jairus Jones/Brandon Rheames 6-2, 6-4
2. Joshua Moore/Ryan Thomas (Lee High) def. Cameron Brown/Dylan Rousselle 6-2, 6-3
Woodlawn 4, Central 1
Singles
Jakarie Davis (Woodlawn) def. Joe Welch 6-4, 7-5; Adam O’Banion (Central) def. Mason Watson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jacob Barnes/Cameron Lindsay (Woodlawn) def. Dylan O’Banion/Aaron Blackwell 6-2, 2-6
Jared Abshire/Chase Gauthier (Woodlawn) def. forefeit
Jamarion Johnson (Woodlawn) def. Forfeit
Girls tennis
Parkview Baptist 2, Baton Rouge High 2
Singles
Jhansi Yadlapati, Baton Rouge High def. Grace Mele 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Sofia Akinniyi/Leah Magee, Baton Rouge High def. Kate Kratzburg/McKinley Sherman 6-2, 6-4
Madeline Lefeaux/Hayden Peterson, Parkview Baptist def. Sneha Atluri/Sophia Fraternali 6-3, 6-4
Kristen Caughman/Micah Luong, Parkview Baptist def. Jolie Parola/Alexandra Van Camp 6-4, 6-3
University 4, Lee 0
Singles
1. Julia Flake def. OliviaTerrito 6-0, 6-0; 2. Paige Fellows def. Olivia Broussard 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Mary-Page Wood/Lindy Hataway def. Kennedi Noel/Dorian Jones 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma-Kate Conner/Livia Roy def. Ava Martin/Ariana Trau 6-2, 6-3
Woodlawn 5, Central 0
Singles
Leah Medine def. Faith Bauer 6-0, 6-1; Emily Cowell def. Ruth LaValley 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine/Elsa Pearce def. Keely Strickland/Tori Ingrassia 6-0, 6-2; Trinh Nguyen/Christian Jones def. Lexi Posey/Aleece Andrews 6-2, 6-3; Jennifer Robertson/Trinity Lavergne def. Savannah Richard/Alysaa Guillot 6-2, 6-2