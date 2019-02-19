In Tulane's women's basketball team's six-point loss to Memphis on Saturday, coach Lisa Stockton saw the Green Wave cut a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to two as a big positive.
In that comeback, however, likely was an even bigger positive. Small forward Sierra Cheatham, Tulane's best shooter, broke out of a nine-game slump. Cheatham went 4-of-6 in the fourth, including 3-of-5 on 3-point attempts, in scoring all 11 of her points, second behind guard Dynah Jones' 17.
The Fogelman Arena crowd and Tulane's bench were ecstatic about the run and, obviously, about Cheatham's sudden hot streak, of which they'd seen more during better times.
“It was very reassuring because everyone on my team and my coaches kept saying 'Keep shooting ball' when I wasn't shooting well,” said Cheatham, a 6-foot sophomore. “I just keep shooting, and it final went in.
“I'm going to use (Saturday's game) as a confidence-booster just because it can get mentally draining seeing your isn't going in, no matter all of the work that you're putting in outside of game time and practice.”
Cheatham is not ready to say she's broken out of her slump, in which she shot 16-of-57 (28.1 percent) overall and 9-of-45 (20.0) on her signature high-arc 3-point attempts. However, the positive development comes with the Green Wave (15-10, 5-7 American Athletic Conference) playing its next game in her hometown against the University of Houston (13-11, 7-4).
Cheatham is hoping to that game is a source of more encouragement, although the crowd will be pulling for the Cougars.
“I'm very happy to be going home,” she said. “I get to see my mom, and hopefully some of my friends can see me, too, because they are very supportive, also. But the game (Kids Day) is in the middle of the week and at noon.”
Tulane has lost seven of its past nine conference games. During that stretch, Stockton has made changes in the starting lineup, most notably at guard where freshmen Jones and point guard Erin Gutierrez have been inserted. However, Cheatham remained a starter despite her woes.
“That's because she does more things than score,” Stockton said. “There are things that don't show up in the stat sheet, and she does that consistently. She's boxing out on the weak side. She plays good defense.
“And, also (she remained a starter) to keep experience in the lineup. She's become more of a leader this year. Having someone who is a little more calm, she helps us there.”
Cheatham's fourth-quarter shooting perhaps overshadowed her overall game Saturday. Along with the 11 points, she had five rebounds, blocked five shots and had two steals and two assists.
Tulane's past four conference losses have been by a total of 18 points. One can speculate that had Cheatham continued to shoot well, the Wave's record would be much better.
With a chance to at least break even in conference play, Cheatham and Stockton hope she shoots better during the team's final four AAC regular-season games.
“Sierra is usually making 3s, so you're trading 3s for 2s,” Stockton said. “Our defense has been pretty consistent, and if we're able to put the ball in the basket at a higher percentage, we're more successful.”