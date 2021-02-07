Senior care company to open Lafayette location
Partners in Primary Care, part of a family of senior-focused primary care centers, will open locations in Lafayette and other cities in Louisiana as part of its 2021 expansion plans to open 20 or more centers.
Partners, a payer-agnostic subsidiary of Humana Inc., offers comprehensive, personalized care to about 57,000 patients in the different Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare. It often opens centers in underserved areas that offer minimal access to primary care for senior.
The company hopes to be at 80 locations by the end of the year and 100 by 2023.
“Partners in Primary Care is expanding rapidly because of the demand from seniors for the type of senior-focused care we provide,” said Renee’ Buckingham, president of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization, which includes Partners in Primary Care as well as the Family Physicians Group facilities referenced above.
“The significant growth of our organization demonstrates the success of our senior-focused, value-based approach in serving patients and communities, and our investment in providing much-needed care in underserved areas."
Partners in Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients — well more than the 10 to 15 minutes in most practices — and care teams focus on creating personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health, including their social, behavioral and financial needs.
Danos nets contract for offshore work
Danos, the Louisiana-based oil field service provider that has offices in Lafayette and Broussard, was awarded a multiyear contract with a major oil and gas producer in the Gulf of Mexico, company officials announced.
The company will provide transitional production service operations and maintenance personnel, including operators, shipping and receiving clerks and electricians, to either offshore or at the customer’s Lafayette warehouse.
Danos transitioned 107 workers to the company’s employment over a 30-day period with no safety or operational issues late last year, company officials said.
“Our production services team is second to none,” owner Paul Danos said. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”
Danos has over 2,100 employees working in the Gulf of Mexico, south Louisiana, the Permian and Delaware basins, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Marcellus Shale.
Crave to open Johnston Street, Carencro locations
Crave Romance Boutique has bought the building that recently housed the Lux Hookah Bar and expects to move into it by the end of the year.
Owner Jolene Menard and her husband bought the building at 3301 Johnston St. recently and started doing demo work on it. They will move out of the current location at 4416 Johnston St. in the Fiesta Village Shopping Center once the new building is ready.
The work comes while they are preparing to open a Carencro location in the Derek Plaza in March.
“There’s a lot going on,” said Menard, who opened the Lafayette location in 2014. “I think people are enjoying what we are doing, and the business is going well.”
Lux Hookah Bar closed last year following an incident in which a Lafayette man spray-painted a racial slur on the building’s windows. He was later arrested and charged with a hate crime.
Investment firm acquires majority interest in Lafayette company
A Utah-based private investment firm has acquired a majority interest in Pine Island Chemical Solutions, an oil field chemical company with a corporate office in Lafayette.
Black Cliff Partners has partnered with the company’s senior management team to recapitalize the business and provide additional capital to support add-on acquisitions and geographic expansion, according to an announcement this week. The existing team will retain a minority ownership.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Colliers International represented Pine Island.
“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Pine Island’s talented and experienced management team,” said Black Cliffs managing director Michael Lunt. “Together, we will take the company to new heights.”
“This is a brilliant combination, and we were pleased to assist in the transaction,” said Ken Miller, vice president for mergers and acquisitions for Colliers. “This sets the stage for a bigger platform growth in Louisiana, the Permian Basin and most energy producing regions of the United States.”
Pine Island specializes in the production of treating chemicals, water treatment chemicals and completion chemicals. Its customers include exploration and production companies, service companies and water midstream operators and has four established geo-markets in Texas, Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast.