Members of the St. Tammany fire department help community members collect essential supplies to aid those in southwest Louisiana who were devastated by Hurricane Laura at the parking lot on Bayou Lane near Heritage Park where sandbag stations are typically located in Slidell, La. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The donations will be collected at the site Tues. and Wed. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the tractor trailer provided by Frisard's is full. The supplies will then be transported to the Cajun Navy warehouse in Baton Rouge for distribution. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)