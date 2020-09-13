Local governments in the Baton Rouge area have begun offering sandbags or materials for sandbags to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally later this week.
Ascension
Sand and bags are available; bring a shovel.
East Bank
• 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow, 39110 La. 22, Darrow
• Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
• Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
• Galvez-Lake Fire Department, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville
• 7th District Fire Department substation,13398 Roddy Road,
Gonzales
• St. Amant Recreational Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant
• Highway 431 curve in the Lake community
• Kleinpeter Road at Ridge Road
• Buxton Road
• Prairieville schools at Parker Road
• Tullier subdivision
West Bank
• Modeste-Brusly Township Road
• Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18 E., Donaldsonville
• Abend Park, 3110 Mt. Bethel Road, La. 18, Donaldsonville
• Saint Jude subdivision
• DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville
• Palo Alto Fire Station, La. 1 South
Requests for service should be made to the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. At the same time, sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System
St. James
Four self-service sandbagging locations are open. Sand and bags are available; please bring a shovel to fill sandbags.
• Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 La. 642, Paulina
• Vacherie Fire Training Center, 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie
• Kingview Street Fire Station, 8120 Kingview St., St. James
• Gramercy Water Plant, 407 E. Jefferson Highway, Gramercy