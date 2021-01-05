Three previous Heisman Trophy winners were born in Louisiana or played at LSU. Here they are:
JOHN DAVID CROW • HB • Texas A&M • 1957
Paul “Bear” Bryant said if John David Crow didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, “They ought to do away with the thing.” Crow did win, Bryant’s only player to do so, despite missing parts of three games with injuries. A native of Marion, Louisiana, who grew up in Springhill, Crow died in 2015.
BILLY CANNON • HB • LSU • 1959
If Cannon’s father hadn't moved the family to Baton Rouge when he took a defense job during World War II, Billy might have played at Ole Miss. Instead, his Heisman moment came against the Rebels, an 89-yard punt return that’s arguably the greatest sports moment in LSU history. Cannon died in 2018.
JOE BURROW • HB • LSU • 1959
A preseason 200-to-1 shot to win the Heisman, Burrow ended up capturing it by the greatest landslide ever, burying Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts by 1,846 points (2,608 to 762). An Ohio State transfer from Athens, Ohio, Burrow led LSU to the national title while throwing for 5,671 yards and an FBS record 60 touchdowns.