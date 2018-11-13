Let it snow. Let it snow. Let it snow.
The National Weather Service Shreveport recorded a video of light snowfall Tuesday morning outside their office.
Take a look.
Can't see video below? Click here.
While south Louisiana isn't expected to have any snow, temperatures will drop down to as low as 25 degrees this week.
According to the National Weather Service, rain will stick around Tuesday with chances ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent along the Acadiana-Baton Rouge-New Orleans corridor.
Video is courtesy the National Weather Service Shreveport.