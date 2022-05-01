A new mayor has been elected in St. Martinville.
In a runoff election Saturday, voters selected councilman Jason Willis to head the city. Willis beat out current Mayor Melinda Mitchell, receiving 58% of the vote. He received 1,161 votes to Mitchell's 853 votes.
Just over 47% of voters turned out for the runoff election.
Willis and Mitchell were the top vote-getters in a five-person race in March. However, because neither received more than 50% of the vote, they faced each other in Saturday's runoff election.
Mitchell has served one term.
Willis is a Navy veteran and the owner of a local business. He has served on the St. Martin Parish Council for the past 12 years.
Abbeville police chief
Voters in Abbeville have selected a new chief of police.
Hardy beat out current police chief William Spearman by 44 votes, receiving 51% of the vote. Hardy previously served 12 years in the position. He has also held positions with other law enforcement offices in Vermilion Parish.
Hardy and Spearmen were the top two of four candidates who vied for the position in March, forcing a runoff election between the two.
Spearman has been in the position since 2018.
Just over 23% of voters turned out for this runoff election, according to the Secretary of State's Office