Steve Lacy
Thu. Oct. 10 | The multi-talented Steve Lacy is known for playing guitar in the contemporary soul and funk band The Internet and producing songs for hip-hop stars. In May, he released a solo album, “Apollo XXI,” a lo-fi project drawing on R&B and indie rock influences. At 8 p.m. at House of Blues.
Bike Thiefs
Fri. Oct. 11| The Toronto, Canada post-punk outfit Bike Thiefs, who recently released the snarky single “Hockey Dad,” are in New Orleans to lend support to local hard rockers Bad Misters who begin a fall tour by headlining this send-off show. Cicada opens at 9 p.m. at Saturn Bar.
Bunny Fest 2
Fri. Oct. 11 | Lonely Lonely Knights, Highway Robbery, Guitar Lightnin’ Lee and His Thunder Band and others perform at the benefit for cartoonist and longtime Gambit contributor Bunny Matthews, who has been battling cancer. At 8:30 p.m. at Tipitina’s.
Justin Townes Earle
Fri. Oct. 11 | Justin Townes Earle follows in his father, Steve Earle’s footsteps as a storytelling songwriter, and his May album “The Saint of Lost Causes” ranges from bouncing country tunes to bluesy honky tonks and slow, lamenting folk ballads. At 9 p.m. at House of Blues.
Doug Stanhope
Sat. Oct. 12 | Comedian Doug Stanhope has joked about hard living and not remembering things (his 2017 memoir was titled “This is Not Fame: A ‘From What I Re-memoir’”), and he warned ISIS that the terrorist group was honing in on his turf by trying to appeal to angry, disaffected young people. At 8 p.m. at The Howlin’ Wolf.
Japan Fest
Sat. Oct. 12 | The celebration of Japanese culture features traditional drumming, dance, martial arts, a tea ceremony, kimono dressing demonstrations, cultural discussions, food vendors and more inside and outside the New Orleans Museum of Art. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NOMA.