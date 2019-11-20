State highway officials said Wednesday they expect a major street just south of the LSU campus should reopen before the top-ranked Tigers play Arkansas in a football game this weekend.
Crews have been long been working at the intersection of Brightside and Nicholson drives. Brightside, which funnels a large amount of traffic to and from Tiger Stadium on game days, has been closed since Oct. 28 while workers improve a railroad crossing. LSU last played at home Oct. 26.
Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said “If everything goes according to plan, (it) should be open on Friday.”