Lafayette natives launch sauce site
It’s kind of like Stitch Fix but for sauces: you answer a six basic questions about what you’re looking for in a sauce, and the guys at tastesauciest.com will give you a recommendation.
That’s how the Lafayette-based site designed by Hunter Thevis and Reece Merryman works. But unlike Stitch Fix, there’s no subscription model and it’s more than just hot sauce. You’ll find about 100 sauces ranging from small-batch ketchup to fermented kimchili sauce, Thevis said.
The site, tastesauciest.com, launched Thursday.
“The idea came from a problem that I found myself continually facing,” said Thevis, a 2018 graduate who recently earned his MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “I love cooking and I love the fact that sauces can represent flavors from around the world bottled up in a convenient package. The problem I found was that grocery stores just didn’t have the variety of condiments I was looking for. After digging into it a bit more, I found that there were thousands of small-batch sauce makers out there that either didn’t have the capital or the marketing chops to bring their product to a mass audience. “
The site will connect users with those smaller sauce brands and other details, including a taste description (a Ghost sauce is listed as “HOT, oniony, vinegary), which foods would the sauce would best accompany it and heat level. It also includes nutritional facts and a biography of the sauce’s maker.
New shopping center sold for $1.365 million
The recently constructed shopping center near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bertrand Drive has been sold for $1.365 million, records show.
Bradley Beck, a State Farm agent who moved into the Parc Ambassador shopping center at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, bought the 5,000-square-foot development from Timothy Bradley and Clifton Guidry, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Construction began earlier this year on the development, which also includes a Parlor Salon Nail Studio, which Beck also owns.
Mixed use development to be built near UL
A Lafayette development group is planning to build 14 townhomes and four commercial suites on property on Johnston Street just west of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Boyd Raborn with RAH Homes & Construction and others with Top Tier Development Group bought four lots at the corner of Johnston Street and Whittington Drive for $715,000 from the Ricky Smith Family Trust on Monday, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Raborn said the development, to be called Whittington Estates, will feature townhomes in the rear lots and residential and commercial units in a front building near Johnston Street.
Phase 1 will be the townhomes, slated to be two-bedroom, 1 ½-bathroom units that are 1,250-1,300 square feet, he said. Phase 2 of the project will be the executive suites and upstairs residential units, which will be 750-1,000 square feet.
He is seeking a rezoning of the property before moving forward with construction.
"It's close to UL, and we wanted to clean up that area," Raborn said. "Some parents with children going to UL don't like their children staying in apartments and paying rent. Here they can buy and own their own place with a future property to rent."
Construction could start in 30-45 days, he said, and take about six months.
OM to start 'Click to StartUp' video series
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine will partner with local experts to start the “Click to STARTup” series to bring small business owners and startup founders for a discussion on being an entrepreneur.
The program will feature a library of quick and easy “how-to” videos with information from local subject matter experts that entrepreneurs can access at any time. Content will be loaded to the OM’s YouTube page bi-weekly, director Destin Ortego said.
“The demand for business education content offered through virtual channels has skyrocketed over the last few months,” said Destin Ortego, Director of Opportunity Machine. “Webinars and virtual meetings have been a great way to support our local businesses and entrepreneurs, but we are seeing an increased demand for quick-to-consume, actionable content that can be accessed on demand for convenience and reference.”
The first videos cover fundamental marketing topics such as identifying your target audience, using social media analytics, DIY video creation and email marketing. Local experts will include representatives from Klout 9, Rooted Consulting, Golfballs.com, Pavy Studio and BBR Creative are among the first to participate in the series.
Opportunity Machine provides business education, guidance and risk reduction to startup founders and small business owners through training, mentorship, networking, and affordable workspace. As an initiative of Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Opportunity Machine’s mission is to grow business and entrepreneurship, create quality jobs, economic diversity and regional prosperity.