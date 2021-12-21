DEMCO announced its selection of seven students to participate in its Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, class of 2022. YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational program for 9th and 10th grade DEMCO member-students.
“We received many outstanding applications from students in our seven-parish service area, and the selection was very competitive,” said Chanon Martin, DEMCO community relations specialist.
The seven YCAP student ambassadors chosen are Aaron Kelly, Central High School; Abrielle Steele, Live Oak High; Brennan Michelli, Central High School; DeVone Holiday, Jr., St. Helena College and Career Academy; London Sanford, Northeast High School; Shawn Comminey, II, Dutchtown High School; and Yu’Tori Jones, Zachary High School.
“Workshops, seminars, peer group activities, and a community service project help enhance leadership, problem-solving skills, and interpersonal relationships,” Martin said.
DEMCO student ambassadors will learn about rural electrification, cooperatives, cooperative governance, and the seven cooperative business principles. The program will conclude with the group of students working together on a community service project.
“This new program for 9th and 10th grade DEMCO member-students is one more way that DEMCO invests in the youth of our community,” said David Latona, DEMCO vice president of marketing and member services.