LSU announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2022. Class members were recognized at a ceremony May 1.
Two of the students are from the area: Blaire C. Peterson, of St. Amant, and Emily Ames Otken, of Denham Springs.
Students selected are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.8.
Students receive health care scholarships
The Baton Rouge Clinic and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awarded $75,000 in total scholarships to 12 Baton Rouge students pursuing healthcare-focused degrees. Finalists were chosen from the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, a college- and career-access program serving under-resourced students in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Area recipients are Ekene Ejiofor, Zachary High School, and Gianni Taylor, Ascension Christian High School.