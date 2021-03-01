Cheer on the runners
Stake out a spot to watch as the five races of the Louisiana Marathon take off this weekend. Saturday, it's the Louisiana Marathon 5K and the Louisiana Quarter Marathon races at 8 a.m., followed by the Kids 1 Mile race at 10:30 a.m. Sunday is the Marathon and Half Marathon, both at 7 a.m. www.thelouisianamarathon.com
Catch some music
Local band Chupacabra plays Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, Minos the Saint's show at the park starts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for each of these BYOB, kid-friendly events is $20. www.facebook.com/beauvoirpark
Check out an exhibit
Admission fees are waived for Free First Sunday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, BREC's Magnolia Mound and the LSU Center for River Studies. Venues open at 1 p.m.; closing times vary. downtownbatonrouge.org