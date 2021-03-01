LSUMOA_HUCKABY_EastFeliciana Altarpiece.jpg

Letitia Huckaby's 'East Feliciana Altarpiece, 2010' is on display at the LSU Museum of Art.

 PROVIDED PHOTO
BR.louisianamarathon.012020 348.jpg
Buy Now

Rebekah Bruner, of Baton Rouge, shows the inspirational sign she displayed on the race course of the Louisiana Marathon in 2020.

Cheer on the runners

Stake out a spot to watch as the five races of the Louisiana Marathon take off this weekend. Saturday, it's the Louisiana Marathon 5K and the Louisiana Quarter Marathon races at 8 a.m., followed by the Kids 1 Mile race at 10:30 a.m. Sunday is the Marathon and Half Marathon, both at 7 a.m. www.thelouisianamarathon.com

Catch some music

Local band Chupacabra plays Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, Minos the Saint's show at the park starts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for each of these BYOB, kid-friendly events is $20. www.facebook.com/beauvoirpark

Check out an exhibit

Admission fees are waived for Free First Sunday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, BREC's Magnolia Mound and the LSU Center for River Studies. Venues open at 1 p.m.; closing times vary. downtownbatonrouge.org

View comments