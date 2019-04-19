Early voting for the May 4 ballot starts Saturday April 20 and ends April 27. A number of propositions and runoff elections on the ballot in the New Orleans area are listed below.
Orleans Parish
Parishwide Parks and Recreation Proposition
To levy a tax of 6.31 mills, generating an estimated $22,150,000 a year, for 20 years beginning in 2021, for park safety, maintenance, operations and conservation facilities split between the Audubon Commission, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, the New Orleans Department of Parks and Parkways and the City Park Improvement Association.
Jefferson Parish
Parishwide Forensic Medical Facilities Proposition
To renew a tax of 1 mill, generating an estimated $3,700,000 a year, for 10 years on all property in the parish subject to taxation, for operating and maintaining parish forensic medical facilities and the parish coroner's office.
Parishwide School District No. 1 Proposition
To levy a tax of 7.9 mills, generating an estimated $28,785,000 a year, for 10 years, for providing teachers and other school employees in the Jefferson Parish School District an increase in salaries and benefits.
Timberlane Neighborhood Improvement and Beautification District Proposition
To levy a special 10-year tax of up to $1,950 on properties subject to taxation within the district, generating an estimated $1,012,050 a year, for beautification and improvement of recreational facilities.
St. Tammany Parish
Conucilman -- District E, City of Covington
Meghan Garcia, D
Mark W. Verret, I
Parishwide School District No. 12 Proposition No. 1 of 2
To issue general obligation bonds of up to $175,000,000 for 20 years to purchase and improve lands and to construct school buildings and other facilities.
Parishwide School District No. 12 Proposition No. 2 of 2
To levy a tax of 2 mills, generating an estimated $4,138,018 a year, for 10 years, to provide a commissioned law-enforcement officer and mental-health professional at each school in the district.
Fire Protection District No. 7
To renew a 10-year, 5-mill property tax, generating an estimated $206,000 a year, for maintaining and improving fire-protection facilities and equipment, and obtaining water for fire protection.
Recreation District No. 4
To renew a 10-year, 10-mill property tax, generating an estimated $425,450 a year, for constructing, maintaining and operating recreational facilities and programs.