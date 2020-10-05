Folks across Acadiana have been excited about a safe return to high school football. The fall favorite has always had its challenges, including hurricanes, which, this week caused a number of schools to reschedule their Friday night matchups for Wednesday.
Coronavirus protocols, designed to keep players and fans safe and prevent the spread of the virus, have been an unprecedented challenge for schools.
Adjusting to a "new normal" is never easy, especially for the players on the sidelines having to practice social distancing and the fans in the stands having to wear face coverings and make sure to stay six feet apart from others unless they entered the gates as a group.
In Lafayette Parish, four schools have hosted their first games under the new guidelines. And while Comeaux, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic and Lafayette Christian all found it challenging, the consensus was things went fairly well.
"We marked our stadium off, numbered seats and counted what we could sell on both sides,” Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer said. “We delivered tickets to Opelousas and offered what was available to our people. We had no problems taking temperatures and made sure people entering were wearing masks. We placed the students in chairs in the end zone. We had no problems during the game and live streamed the game using VSN so people who couldn’t come in could watch. We had a priority that started with seniors and gave those parents the first option and filled what we could put in after that.”
While fans were naturally resistant to wearing masks and social distancing, having all fans in the same boat following the protocols is key to sustaining the season, according to LPSS director of athletics Nic Jeffers.
“We had one LPSS game this week (Comeaux), and I thought it went well," Jeffers said. "I thought they adjusted well to the protocols put in place. The goal is to keep everyone healthy so it’s safe to play. Everyone has responsibility when it comes to social distancing. Everybody doing their part is essential. It’s gone well for the most part. We may have some individuals who don’t agree, but it goes back to giving the kids the best opportunity to perform each Friday. We just hope fans come out and support and are in compliance of masks and social distancing. We appreciate their support in following guidelines for safety and protection.”
While the mask mandate wasn't popular, St. Thomas More made sure their fans wore masks before entering the stadium, according to athletic director Kim Broussard.
“Naturally, no one’s happy about it (COVID protocols), but they know it’s a must,” Broussard said. “They’re not real happy with masks and social distancing, but it’s protocol, and we’ve got to follow it because it has to be done. Once we informed them of the mask mandate, they put it on. Some had to go back to their cars and get it, but they didn’t argue.”
St. Thomas More also made sure its band and students were not in the stands and were instead socially distanced on the sidelines wearing masks.
"I was very pleased with the cooperation we got from fans and students,” Broussard said. “We asked a lot from them. The students and band moved to the field socially distanced and wearing masks, and I was overly pleased with everyone’s cooperation and how they handled it.”
The mask mandate wasn't easy to enforce at Lafayette Christian once fans entered the game, school president Jay Miller said. But he felt like they followed the guidelines set in place by the LHSAA, despite a report from The Daily Advertiser stating that protocols were ignored.
"I felt that we made the best of it," Miller said. "I thought we implemented all of the CDC guidelines, but there were reports that stated otherwise. We did temperature checks at the gate and had masks to give out if someone didn't have one. We didn't have mask police once they entered, but if that's what the LHSAA will require, then that's what we'll do."
Miller admitted, however, that fans need to do better as far as social distancing and mask-wearing, as there were some fans who proceeded to take their masks off once they sat down.
"People didn't understand some things," Miller said. "We just have to continue to do better to enforce those guidelines and do all we can to ensure that the season will continue. We'll have to reassess this week and train our people to do better to help keep the season going. We stressed to fans to social distance and wear the masks. I feel like fans could've spread out more, but that's habit, we like the crowd. I think it's a matter of training fans, and they have to have a better understanding, and we need to do a better job of doing that."
LHSAA officials said they received information regarding schools not following guidelines and are in contact with the school administrators.
"Anyone not performing needs a mask," Church Point principal and LHSAA executive committee member Lee Bellard said.
While Teurlings had all hands on deck to ensure that protocols were followed, Boyer admitted that it was tough to limit capacity because it meant that some family members and long-time supporters couldn't come support the team in person.
“We actually dropped a few security people with the crowd much smaller,” Boyer said. “We had all staff on deck and handled it well. A lot of the fans were not happy, as they would like more tickets, as there were some family members and long-standing supporters that couldn’t get in. The fans that could get in had fat heads of the players and were cheering like normal once the game started. We had a plan put in that seemed to work, and hopefully we’ll see an increase in seating in two weeks when we return home.”
Jeffers is making sure that Lafayette Parish public schools got the word out via social media and online.
“What we lack in personnel, we make up for in guidance,” Jeffers said. “We’re very clear on what to expect on social media and push information out as far as ticket sales and expectations. All ticket sales are pre-sale, and we make sure the guidelines are pushed and were released early last week on Facebook and schools made similar posts on their Facebook and Twitter.”
All four Lafayette Parish schools made sure that tickets were pre-sold, and the hope is that were will be an eventual increase in capacity to allow more supporters to come in.
“It can only get better,” Boyer said. “We appropriately used the space available and had cheerleaders, dance team, drummers in chairs six feet apart. We use what’s available and hopefully can bring in bigger crowds. This is tough for everyone, as we’re all taking a lick since the price of equipment isn’t going down. We didn’t raise ticket prices any, and all the schools in District 5-4A agreed to not go over $8 for the visiting team.”
Giving priority to parents and family members is something most schools are emphasizing since capacity is still limited to 25 percent.
“Each school was tasked with creating structure for purchase,” Jeffers said. “Some do senior parents first, and we tried to be mindful of taking care of families and giving them the first opportunity to purchase tickets. It depends on demand as far as parents vs the public getting in. We treated the visiting team like the a playoff situation based on 25 percent of visitor capacity. Whatever isn’t sold can made available to the home team.”
Broussard was impressed overall with how the fans handled protocol at St. Thomas More.
“We stayed six feet apart, so there was nothing to really pinpoint to improve,” Broussard said. “We had a good plan in place and felt like we had great success. Everybody was excited to finally get on the field. We don’t want to get shutdown or not have fans in the stands. All tickets were pre-sold by last Thursday. We had lots of obstacles and challenges leading up, and we had a good plan going in and feel like we executed that plan.”