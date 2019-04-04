Boyfriend of woman found dead in St. Landry Parish identified as murder suspect
The boyfriend of a Pineville woman found murdered in St. Landry Parish on Wednesday has been identified as the suspect in her death.
Alana Michelle Zuccaro had been missing since March 20. Her boyfriend, Robert McPhearson, was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for an unrelated incident, and later told investigators there and in Pointe Coupee Parish that Zuccaro was murdered.
McPhearson provided investigators "with the location of Ms. Zuccaro’s body and the circumstances surrounding the murder," according to a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office news release. A Sheriff's Office spokesman said McPhearson is a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Crowley man sentenced for child porn
A Crowley man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Kenneth Poullard, 44, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks for possessing sexually explicit images of juveniles. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
When law enforcement agents learned that Poullard was downloading child pornography to electronic devices in his home, they searched his 11th Street home on March 13, 2014, and found a desktop computer containing 50 images of child pornography, Joseph said in a news release. Poullard, who was present at the time of the search, admitted to intentionally searching for and downloading images and videos of child pornography. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2018.
Pollard was originally charged with 50 counts of possessing and one count of distributing child porn, according to a news release at the time from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
The arrest resulted from a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lafayette office supplier pleads guilty to stealing nearly $300,000
The owner of a Lafayette office supply business pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing nearly $300,000 from finance companies, U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office announced.
Leonard Espree, 55, is already serving a 37-month sentence for defrauding the Calcasieu School Board in a double-billing scheme. His release date is presently scheduled for February 2020.
Espree was separately accused of submitting false loan documentation on behalf of three businesses to purchase equipment to be sold by Espree’s company, Ameritek Office Solutions. Espree took the financing and never delivered the equipment, according to prosecutors.
Espree pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.