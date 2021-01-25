Listen to some music
At least three live music events are planned in town Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, catch the Florida Street Blowhards from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 2568 Hundred Oaks Ave. (outdoors) Ben Bell, Peter Simon and Ben Herrington play at La Divina, 3535 Perkins Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Singer-Songwriter Sunday starts at 1 p.m. on the Jolie Pearl patio, 315 North Blvd.
Take a history lesson
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., presents "Louisiana's Orphan Train: Stories from the Descendants," a free, virtual program, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Register at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Join the conversation
Dialogue on Race Louisiana takes on the topic, "What Became of 40 Acres and a Mule." The first in a two-part series runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday on Zoom. The other segment is Feb. 5 (same time). Cost is $25. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.