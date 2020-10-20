NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts Louisiana East is offering opportunities for girls to join in-person and virtual troops across the council’s 23-parish footprint, a news release said.
The council is hosting virtual recruitment events for girls and their parents to learn about the experiences and opportunities provided to girls through Girl Scouts. A variety of recruitment activities are available on multiple dates and times to accommodate family schedules and the variety of school schedules this year due to the challenges of the pandemic.
Planned recruitment activities:
Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.: Outdoor Art Party
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.: Be-You-Tiful Party
The list of recruitment events will continue to be updated on GSLE’s website gsle.org and Facebook page.
Troop leaders across southeast Louisiana are equipped with Zoom licenses and are prepared to provide the traditional troop experience from home. Girls who participate virtually will still be able to earn badges, participate in engaging activities and sell cookies to help raise troop funds for a variety of projects and endeavors.
“We are excited for all the new ways girls can get involved with Girl Scouts this year, and we look forward to welcoming new girl and adult members to our council despite the pandemic,” Girl Scouts Louisiana East CEO Rebecca Pennington said.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25, and financial assistance is available. To search troop opportunities in the GSLE service area, visit gsle.org/join. Also, the council is looking for adults to serve in a variety of volunteer roles. Visit gsle.org/volunteer for information.
Girls can always join as Juliettes — individually registered members. As an individual, girls participate in all Girl Scout activities that are age/grade level-appropriate, earn awards, sell cookies and more.