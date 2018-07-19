TUESDAY 24

Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Chip Wilson, 5; Lynn Drury & the Kick Stands, 8

Circle Bar —^ Old School Swamp Blues in the Circle feat. The Excelleauxs, Sam Hogan, 7

Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8

d.b.a. —^ Treme Brass Band, 9

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Coleman & Todd Duke, 9

Gasa Gasa —^ I Set My Friends on Fire, Annisokay, The Funeral Portrait, Hey Thanks!, Arabesque, 9

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ La Santa Cecilia, 8

The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8

SideBar —^ Steve Masakowski, Tom Fitzpatrick, Kirk Duplantis, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Stanton Moore Trio, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Joe Welnick, 7; DJ Fayard, 10

WEDNESDAY 25

Bombay Club —^ Josh Paxton, 8

Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6; Simple Sound Retreat feat. Mikayla Braun Band, 8

Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Palomino Blond, Jack & the Jackrabbits, Green Mantles, 10

Columns Hotel —^ Andy Rogers, 8

d.b.a. —^ Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Jenna McSwain Trio, 9

Gasa Gasa —^ Dentist, Hydra Plane, George Elizondo, 9

****House of Blues —^ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ River Whyless, 8; Jet Lounge, 11

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Mario Abney, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Beth Patterson, 8

Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7

Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves feat. Russell Welch Quartet, 10

SideBar —^ Layla Musselwhite Trio feat. Chip Wilson, Tom Chute, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8 & 10

Southport Hall —^ The Faceless, Dyscarnate, The Convalescence, Lorna Shore, Raccoon City Massacre, 6

The Starlight —^ Gal Holiday, 7; Lynn Drury, 10

Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5; Joshua Gouzy, 7

THURSDAY 26

Bar Redux —^ JD Hill & the Jammers, 9

Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski & Dan Levinson, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ New Orleans Trad Jazz Camp Vocalists, 6; New Orleans Trad Jazz Camp Piano Showcase, 9

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6

Check Point Charlie —^ Important Gravy, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; Bruce Tyner Trio, 8

Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7

d.b.a. —^ Alexis & the Samurai, 7; Zydefunk feat. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Matt Lemmler Trio feat. James Singleton & Steve Masakowski, 9

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Chip Wilson, 8

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Stephanie Marcelle, 7; Jamie Bernstein, Dave Easley, Ferdinand, 9

Ogden Museum of Southern Art —^ Jonathan Freilich's Naked on the Floor, 6

Old Point Bar —^ Steve Mignano, 9

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, 8

Santos Bar —^ Real Cool Trash with DJs Jessica-Melain, Josh Lee Hooker, 9

SideBar —^ Jesse Morrow Trio feat. Brad Walker, Simon Lott, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Alicia Blue Eyes Renee, 9

Three Muses —^ Paul Kemnitz, 5; Arsene DeLay, 8

The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9

FRIDAY 27

Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Uncle Wayne, 7

Black and Gold Wash and Fold —^ Wasted Potency, Venture, Rocky Mountainz, Verbatim, EATZ, BOSKY, Austin Rapbaum, 10

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Greg Schatz Trio, 6

Casa Borrega —^ Ralph Gipson Trio, 7

Check Point Charlie —^ The Compliments, 4; Wayward Jones, 8; Dragon Eye Moon, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6; Will Payne Harrison & the Rayo Brothers, 8

Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7

d.b.a. —^ Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses, 6; Shamarr Allen, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Tom Fitzpatrick & Turning Point, 10

****Gasa Gasa —^ Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Bottomfeeders, Benni, Puta, 9

House of Blues —^ The Prince Experience, 8

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ The Throwback, 10

Howlin' Wolf —^ The Heart of the Streets feat. Lil' Durk, Neno Calvin, G Herbo, 8

Howlin' Wolf (Den) —^ DeeDay, DJ BDot, KidDontSleep, Turtle, Defective J, 9

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Little Freddie King, 7

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5

Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Tom Worrell, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Daniel Black, Richard Bienvenu, Hal Mayfield, 7

Oak —^ Dapper Dandies, 9

Old Point Bar —^ Gal Holiday, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, South Jones feat. Mike Doussan, 9

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Karma, 9

Santos Bar —^ Heresiarch, Antichrist Siege Machine, Abysmal Lord, Romasa, 9

SideBar —^ James Singleton's Rough Babies, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Herlin Riley Quartet, 8 & 10

Southport Hall —^ Contraflow, 9

The Starlight —^ Afrodiziac's Jazz, 9

Three Muses —^ Matt Johnson, 5; Doro Wat Jazz, 9

Tipitina's —^ Foundation Free Fridays feat. Honey Island Swamp Band, Sonic Bloom, 10

SATURDAY 28

Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8

Bar Redux —^ Amigos do Samba, 9

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton, 6; God Save the Queens feat. Margie Perez & Hannah K. Benson, 9

Casa Borrega —^ Nebula Rosa, 7

Check Point Charlie —^ Voodoo Wagon, 8; J Monque'D Blues Band, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Papa Mali, 8

Circle Bar —^ Mod Dance Party with DJs Matty and Kristen, 10

d.b.a. —^ New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, 7; Brass-A-Holics, 11

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, 10

House of Blues —^ Beatles Fest, 9

Howlin' Wolf —^ #pureCHAOS feat. Akadia, Vedas, Paris Avenue, Green Gasoline, Typical Stereo, 7

Howlin' Wolf (Den) —^ Big E Brass Band, 9

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Nayo Jones Experience, 8

****Joy Theater —^ Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana Story screening), 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Dave Hickey, 5, Lynn Drury, 9

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Gallivan Burwell & the Predatory Drifters, 7

Oak —^ Jordan Anderson Band, 9

Old Point Bar —^ Marshland, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Food Group, Midriff, Biglemoi, 9

****Preservation Hall —^ Transition feat. Partners-N-Crime, 11

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 10

SideBar —^ Outer Core feat. David Bode, Amina Scott, Cyrus Nabipoor, Joey van Leeuwen, 9

Sidney’s Saloon —^ HEATWAVE! (dance party), 10

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Chris Thomas King, 8 & 10

Southport Hall —^ Paperchase, 9

Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Blacktop Mojo, Flying Coach, Fly Molo, 8

The Starlight —^ Bobbi Rae, 7; Brad Webb Making Faces, 10

Three Muses —^ Russell Welch, 9

SUNDAY 29

Bombay Club —^ Riverside Jazz Collective, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Teresa B, 6

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Gal Holiday, 8

Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7

d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6; Ponchartrain Wrecks, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Michael Mason Band, 9

Gasa Gasa —^ Jess Williamson, Go Fever, Kelly Duplex, Jack & the Jackrabbits, 8

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8

Old Point Bar —^ Tres Bien, 3

One Eyed Jacks —^ Duz McGregor, 9

Preservation Hall —^ David L. Harris (Nat King Cole tribute), 12

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Extended Trio, 8 & 10

Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Linnzi Zaorski, 8

MONDAY 30

Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ A2D2 feat. Arsene DeLay & Antoine Diel, 6

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Charlie Dennard Organ Trio feat. Doug Belote, Todd Duke, 8

Circle Bar —^ Gene Black & Friends, 9

d.b.a. —^ Grand Marquis, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9

House of Blues —^ The English Beat, 8

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Genial Orleanians, 10

Santos Bar —^ Pearl & the Oysters, Tasche & the Psychedelic Roses, 9

SideBar —^ Instant Opus Improvised Series, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Joe Cabral, 7; Joshua Benitez Band, 8

