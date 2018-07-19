TUESDAY 24
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Chip Wilson, 5; Lynn Drury & the Kick Stands, 8
Circle Bar —^ Old School Swamp Blues in the Circle feat. The Excelleauxs, Sam Hogan, 7
Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8
d.b.a. —^ Treme Brass Band, 9
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Coleman & Todd Duke, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ I Set My Friends on Fire, Annisokay, The Funeral Portrait, Hey Thanks!, Arabesque, 9
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ La Santa Cecilia, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8
SideBar —^ Steve Masakowski, Tom Fitzpatrick, Kirk Duplantis, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Stanton Moore Trio, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Joe Welnick, 7; DJ Fayard, 10
WEDNESDAY 25
Bombay Club —^ Josh Paxton, 8
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6; Simple Sound Retreat feat. Mikayla Braun Band, 8
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Palomino Blond, Jack & the Jackrabbits, Green Mantles, 10
Columns Hotel —^ Andy Rogers, 8
d.b.a. —^ Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Jenna McSwain Trio, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Dentist, Hydra Plane, George Elizondo, 9
****House of Blues —^ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ River Whyless, 8; Jet Lounge, 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Mario Abney, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Beth Patterson, 8
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves feat. Russell Welch Quartet, 10
SideBar —^ Layla Musselwhite Trio feat. Chip Wilson, Tom Chute, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ The Faceless, Dyscarnate, The Convalescence, Lorna Shore, Raccoon City Massacre, 6
The Starlight —^ Gal Holiday, 7; Lynn Drury, 10
Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5; Joshua Gouzy, 7
THURSDAY 26
Bar Redux —^ JD Hill & the Jammers, 9
Bombay Club —^ Kris Tokarski & Dan Levinson, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ New Orleans Trad Jazz Camp Vocalists, 6; New Orleans Trad Jazz Camp Piano Showcase, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6
Check Point Charlie —^ Important Gravy, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; Bruce Tyner Trio, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7
d.b.a. —^ Alexis & the Samurai, 7; Zydefunk feat. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Matt Lemmler Trio feat. James Singleton & Steve Masakowski, 9
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Chip Wilson, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Stephanie Marcelle, 7; Jamie Bernstein, Dave Easley, Ferdinand, 9
Ogden Museum of Southern Art —^ Jonathan Freilich's Naked on the Floor, 6
Old Point Bar —^ Steve Mignano, 9
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, 8
Santos Bar —^ Real Cool Trash with DJs Jessica-Melain, Josh Lee Hooker, 9
SideBar —^ Jesse Morrow Trio feat. Brad Walker, Simon Lott, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Alicia Blue Eyes Renee, 9
Three Muses —^ Paul Kemnitz, 5; Arsene DeLay, 8
The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9
FRIDAY 27
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Uncle Wayne, 7
Black and Gold Wash and Fold —^ Wasted Potency, Venture, Rocky Mountainz, Verbatim, EATZ, BOSKY, Austin Rapbaum, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Greg Schatz Trio, 6
Casa Borrega —^ Ralph Gipson Trio, 7
Check Point Charlie —^ The Compliments, 4; Wayward Jones, 8; Dragon Eye Moon, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6; Will Payne Harrison & the Rayo Brothers, 8
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7
d.b.a. —^ Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses, 6; Shamarr Allen, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Tom Fitzpatrick & Turning Point, 10
****Gasa Gasa —^ Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Bottomfeeders, Benni, Puta, 9
House of Blues —^ The Prince Experience, 8
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ The Throwback, 10
Howlin' Wolf —^ The Heart of the Streets feat. Lil' Durk, Neno Calvin, G Herbo, 8
Howlin' Wolf (Den) —^ DeeDay, DJ BDot, KidDontSleep, Turtle, Defective J, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Little Freddie King, 7
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Tom Worrell, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Daniel Black, Richard Bienvenu, Hal Mayfield, 7
Oak —^ Dapper Dandies, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Gal Holiday, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, South Jones feat. Mike Doussan, 9
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Karma, 9
Santos Bar —^ Heresiarch, Antichrist Siege Machine, Abysmal Lord, Romasa, 9
SideBar —^ James Singleton's Rough Babies, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Herlin Riley Quartet, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Contraflow, 9
The Starlight —^ Afrodiziac's Jazz, 9
Three Muses —^ Matt Johnson, 5; Doro Wat Jazz, 9
Tipitina's —^ Foundation Free Fridays feat. Honey Island Swamp Band, Sonic Bloom, 10
SATURDAY 28
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
Bar Redux —^ Amigos do Samba, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton, 6; God Save the Queens feat. Margie Perez & Hannah K. Benson, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Nebula Rosa, 7
Check Point Charlie —^ Voodoo Wagon, 8; J Monque'D Blues Band, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Papa Mali, 8
Circle Bar —^ Mod Dance Party with DJs Matty and Kristen, 10
d.b.a. —^ New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, 7; Brass-A-Holics, 11
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, 10
House of Blues —^ Beatles Fest, 9
Howlin' Wolf —^ #pureCHAOS feat. Akadia, Vedas, Paris Avenue, Green Gasoline, Typical Stereo, 7
Howlin' Wolf (Den) —^ Big E Brass Band, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Nayo Jones Experience, 8
****Joy Theater —^ Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana Story screening), 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Dave Hickey, 5, Lynn Drury, 9
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Gallivan Burwell & the Predatory Drifters, 7
Oak —^ Jordan Anderson Band, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Marshland, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Food Group, Midriff, Biglemoi, 9
****Preservation Hall —^ Transition feat. Partners-N-Crime, 11
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 10
SideBar —^ Outer Core feat. David Bode, Amina Scott, Cyrus Nabipoor, Joey van Leeuwen, 9
Sidney’s Saloon —^ HEATWAVE! (dance party), 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Chris Thomas King, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Paperchase, 9
Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Blacktop Mojo, Flying Coach, Fly Molo, 8
The Starlight —^ Bobbi Rae, 7; Brad Webb Making Faces, 10
Three Muses —^ Russell Welch, 9
SUNDAY 29
Bombay Club —^ Riverside Jazz Collective, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Teresa B, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Gal Holiday, 8
Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7
d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6; Ponchartrain Wrecks, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Michael Mason Band, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Jess Williamson, Go Fever, Kelly Duplex, Jack & the Jackrabbits, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 8
Old Point Bar —^ Tres Bien, 3
One Eyed Jacks —^ Duz McGregor, 9
Preservation Hall —^ David L. Harris (Nat King Cole tribute), 12
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Extended Trio, 8 & 10
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Linnzi Zaorski, 8
MONDAY 30
Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ A2D2 feat. Arsene DeLay & Antoine Diel, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Charlie Dennard Organ Trio feat. Doug Belote, Todd Duke, 8
Circle Bar —^ Gene Black & Friends, 9
d.b.a. —^ Grand Marquis, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
House of Blues —^ The English Beat, 8
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Genial Orleanians, 10
Santos Bar —^ Pearl & the Oysters, Tasche & the Psychedelic Roses, 9
SideBar —^ Instant Opus Improvised Series, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Joe Cabral, 7; Joshua Benitez Band, 8