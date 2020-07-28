It’s not that Acadiana High senior defensive end Cam George hasn’t many any decisions.

So far, he’s received 28 offers and he’s trimmed that list to 10.

But don’t expect the Wreckin’ Rams speed rusher to announce his final decision any time soon.

“Right now mentally, I’m just trying to weigh all of my options, pray about it an ask God to lead me in the right direction,” George said.

The 6-2, 245-pound George said he primarily leaned on two factors in narrowing his list down.

“The biggest factor in narrowing the school down is education,” said George, who plans on attending medical school in the future.

He’s also looking for that school “that’s going to help me learn and grow in the aspects of mentality, physically and spiritually."

George’s current plans are to make his final commitment after the 2020 high school football season.

For local UL fans, the Ragin’ Cajuns are on that list. After decades of a disconnect between Acadiana High and UL, there’s been a recent flow from Bill Dotson Stadium to Cajun Field, including Bralen Trahan, Jourdan Quibodeaux and Jayrin Wilson.

“I haven’t talk to any of the ex-Acadiana players there just yet,” George said. “I definitely plan to talk to those guys in the future to learn more about that program and its culture, like they say. I want to learn more about the coaching staff and the scheme. It’s a great program. I’m going to stick with them and learn more about that program.”

In addition to the Cajuns, the other nine schools on George’s list are: Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Ohio, Texas-San Antonio, Western Kentucky, Army, Air Force, South Alabama and Navy.

His family has also been a big influence in George’s decision. His oldest brother Claude played at Hutchinson Community College and at Texas A&M, and then Malik signed with Stephen F. Austin in 2016.

“My biggest influences have been my parents and my brothers,” George said. “They really showed me how to handle myself, how to go in the right direction and how to make the right decisions. They taught me you have to work for what you want in life.”

Rams’ defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold describes George as “an unbelievably mature guy … very mature, very intellectual. His parents do a great job and he’s got two older brothers. So by nature, you’re going to grow up faster. He’s a very quiet, reserved person off the field and a completely different dude on the field.”

His production as a junior was limited due to missing five games with an injury, but George came up big for the defense in the state championship game to finish with seven sacks.

“He was a defensive end for us 95 percent of the time last year and that won’t change much this year,” Seibold said. “He’ll probably get more freedom at times from a pass-rush standpoint than he did a year ago.

“For a while, we didn’t know if we were going to get him back. Then he had an unbelievable game for us in the state championship game.”

Some schools are recruiting him as a 4-3 defensive end, while others are looking at George as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker.

"He has the ability to grow a couple of more inches and put on some more weight,” Seibold said. “I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s got all the attributes that everybody wants - his character, his intelligence. He works extremely hard. He’s the type of guy every coach wants to have. He just tries to do what you ask him to do and does it 100 percent.”

For now, George’s focus is on properly preparing for the 2020 season … whenever it ends up starting.

“It’s definitely something that you wonder a lot about,” George said. “We just have to keep working, whether the season gets pushed back or not. We’re just trying to stay ready so we don’t have to get ready once the season starts. We’re trying to get in shape and get stronger.”

His Rams have too much on the line, hoping to encore last year’s historic 15-0 season.

“I definitely think we can maintain that high level (on defensive line),” George said. “I feel like there are plays that I could have made last year that I missed on. I intend to make those plays this year.

“We have a lot of younger guys that I think are going to step up this year.”