LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Dean's list
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs; Jessica Marie Francisco, Denham Springs; Chloe N. Knox, Denham Springs; Layni Kirsten LeBlanc, Walker; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Breanna Marie Mire, Denham Springs; Josie Purvis, Albany; Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Ethan Bergeron, Walker; Kayla Dearman, Denham Springs; Molly Maize Fann, Denham Springs; Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs; Alexis Lafleur, Walker; Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs; Camryn Claire McKinney, Denham Springs; Kensy Daniela Menocal, Walker; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; Tiffany Nguyen, Denham Springs; Abby Selser, Walker; Gage K. Smith, Denham Springs; Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Jacob A. Antie, Denham Springs; Gavin Avery, Denham Springs; Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston; Collin Bueche, Denham Springs; Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs; Isabella Marie Canova, Walker; Dallin Cummings, Livingston; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Kateland Noel Howard, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; Cameron Martin, Denham Springs; Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs; Ian Nezat, Denham Springs; Emogene Mali Stringer, Denham Springs; Seth David Talbot, Walker; Luke Taylor, Denham Springs; Kyle T. Territo, Denham Springs; Zachary David Womack, Walker; Rebekah Grace Wood, Denham Springs; Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas; Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas; Delcie Celeste Briggs, Denham Springs; Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Denham Springs; Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs; Braden Joshua Doughty, Denham Springs; Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs; Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs; Jyekeelon Kelly, Springfield; Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield; Chloe' A. Nolan, Denham Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Sydney L. Becnel, Maurepas; Cameron Bond, Denham Springs; Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs; Emily E. Calhoun, Denham Springs; Kaylin B. Cooper, Denham Springs; Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs; Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield; Eric Steven Forbes, Holden; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Nathan T. Hodge, Albany; Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs; Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs; Eric Edward Jones II, Walker; Jilyan Ann King, Walker; Akua Lewis, Denham Springs; Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs; Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker; Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs; Jacob Edwin Milton, Walker; Bryanna Morse, Denham Springs; William Eugene Nickel, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Micah Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs; Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs; Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs; Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs; Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs; Aracely Nohemi Vazquez, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Peyton E. Berry, Walker; Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs; Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs
College of Science
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs; Carlie Hill, Denham Springs; Trey W. Martin, Springfield; Aiyanna D. McGowan, Denham Springs; Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs; Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs; Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs; Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs; Madison Milton, Walker; Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs; Carissa G. Paul, Denham Springs; Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs; Zenovia A. Gray, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker; Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Kinley Claire Hagmann, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Brennan Thomas Maher, Walker; Kylie Marie Stringer, Denham Springs; Collin H. Turner, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Brandon A. Banh, Walker; Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs; Dawson Bryan Blount, Denham Springs; Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs; Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs; Molli E. Fuentes, Denham Springs; Piper E. Holmes, Denham Springs; Evan James Kimbel, Walker; Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs; A'ine Marissa Lusker, Denham Springs; Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs; Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs; James Moreau III, Denham Springs; Kyleigh F. Spring, Denham Springs; Gabriele M. Troxclair, Denham Springs; Brooke Michelle Walters, Denham Springs; Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs; Hadley H. Zachary, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Fallon Plaisance, Kentwood; Madison J. Plaisance, Kentwood; Brianna A. Slade, Ponchatoula
College of Art & Design
Shellie C. Milliron, Amite
College of Engineering
Chad T. Conerly, Kentwood; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Ethan P. Jackson, Ponchatoula; Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond; Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw
College of Human Sciences & Education
Christian Louis Latino, Covington; Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond; Lindsey Blaire Miller, Hammond
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Sydney Briana Barnes, Loranger; Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond; Myles Christopher Naquin, Hammond; Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond; Teddi Elizabeth Rayborn, Ponchatoula
College of Science
Juan E Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond; Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; Sean Michael Lane, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond; Emily M. Gaffney, Ponchatoula; Emily Claire Jenkins, Tickfaw
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Caroline Casey, Ponchatoula
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jacie Leigh Bellina, Hammond; Angel Alexander Hernandez, Hammond; Kamryn Barrett Kimber, Ponchatoula; Hunter D. Lambert, Amite; Jacob Thomas Landry, Ponchatoula; Aaron Marshall, Hammond; Madeline Louise Pistorius, Hammond
President's honor rol
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs; Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs; Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs; Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs; Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield; Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs; Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs; Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs; Paige L. Vige, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aimee M. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs; Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Jessica Buchanan, Denham Springs; Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs; Kelsey Denee Graham, Walker; Lauren G. Landry, Walker; Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs; Victoria E. Foret, Denham Springs; Codie Leigh Hicks, Denham Springs; Peyton Elisabeth Jeffcoat, Denham Springs; Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs; Kylee Alise Mayeux, Denham Springs; Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker; Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs; Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs; Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Caleb Derrickson, Livingston; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs; Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs; Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Sarah Hubbard, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs; Kaden G. Keller, Denham Springs; Hira Muzaffar, Livingston; Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula; Macee C. Rainey, Ponchatoula; Alexis Theriot, Hammond
College of Engineering
Emily Nicole Friedman, Hammond; Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula; Angelina Andrea Mesa, Hammond; Brock Reid Simmons, Hammond
College of Science
Ethan Paul Leggio, Ponchatoula; Nils Sommerfeld, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
William Carey Daley, Amite; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Alexandre Therio IV, Hammond
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Anna Lynn Blanchard, Amite; Emilee Casanova, Amite
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond; Gabriel M. Hester, Hammond; Brielle Grace Lee, Hammond; Katie LeBlanc, Hammond