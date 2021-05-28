LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

Dean's list

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs; Jessica Marie Francisco, Denham Springs; Chloe N. Knox, Denham Springs; Layni Kirsten LeBlanc, Walker; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Breanna Marie Mire, Denham Springs; Josie Purvis, Albany; Emily Steagall, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Ethan Bergeron, Walker; Kayla Dearman, Denham Springs; Molly Maize Fann, Denham Springs; Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs; Alexis Lafleur, Walker; Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs; Camryn Claire McKinney, Denham Springs; Kensy Daniela Menocal, Walker; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; Tiffany Nguyen, Denham Springs; Abby Selser, Walker; Gage K. Smith, Denham Springs; Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Jacob A. Antie, Denham Springs; Gavin Avery, Denham Springs; Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston; Collin Bueche, Denham Springs; Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs; Isabella Marie Canova, Walker; Dallin Cummings, Livingston; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Kateland Noel Howard, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; Cameron Martin, Denham Springs; Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs; Ian Nezat, Denham Springs; Emogene Mali Stringer, Denham Springs; Seth David Talbot, Walker; Luke Taylor, Denham Springs; Kyle T. Territo, Denham Springs; Zachary David Womack, Walker; Rebekah Grace Wood, Denham Springs; Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas; Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas; Delcie Celeste Briggs, Denham Springs; Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Denham Springs; Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs; Braden Joshua Doughty, Denham Springs; Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs; Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs; Jyekeelon Kelly, Springfield; Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield; Chloe' A. Nolan, Denham Springs

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Sydney L. Becnel, Maurepas; Cameron Bond, Denham Springs; Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs; Emily E. Calhoun, Denham Springs; Kaylin B. Cooper, Denham Springs; Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs; Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield; Eric Steven Forbes, Holden; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Nathan T. Hodge, Albany; Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs; Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs; Eric Edward Jones II, Walker; Jilyan Ann King, Walker; Akua Lewis, Denham Springs; Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs; Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker; Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs; Jacob Edwin Milton, Walker; Bryanna Morse, Denham Springs; William Eugene Nickel, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Micah Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs; Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs; Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs; Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs; Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs; Aracely Nohemi Vazquez, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Peyton E. Berry, Walker; Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs; Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs

College of Science

Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs; Carlie Hill, Denham Springs; Trey W. Martin, Springfield; Aiyanna D. McGowan, Denham Springs; Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs; Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs; Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs; Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs; Madison Milton, Walker; Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs; Carissa G. Paul, Denham Springs; Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs; Zenovia A. Gray, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker; Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Kinley Claire Hagmann, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Brennan Thomas Maher, Walker; Kylie Marie Stringer, Denham Springs; Collin H. Turner, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Brandon A. Banh, Walker; Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs; Dawson Bryan Blount, Denham Springs; Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs; Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs; Molli E. Fuentes, Denham Springs; Piper E. Holmes, Denham Springs; Evan James Kimbel, Walker; Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs; A'ine Marissa Lusker, Denham Springs; Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs; Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs; James Moreau III, Denham Springs; Kyleigh F. Spring, Denham Springs; Gabriele M. Troxclair, Denham Springs; Brooke Michelle Walters, Denham Springs; Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs; Hadley H. Zachary, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Fallon Plaisance, Kentwood; Madison J. Plaisance, Kentwood; Brianna A. Slade, Ponchatoula

College of Art & Design

Shellie C. Milliron, Amite

College of Engineering

Chad T. Conerly, Kentwood; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Ethan P. Jackson, Ponchatoula; Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond; Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw

College of Human Sciences & Education

Christian Louis Latino, Covington; Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond; Lindsey Blaire Miller, Hammond

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Sydney Briana Barnes, Loranger; Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond; Myles Christopher Naquin, Hammond; Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond; Teddi Elizabeth Rayborn, Ponchatoula

College of Science

Juan E Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond; Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; Sean Michael Lane, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond; Emily M. Gaffney, Ponchatoula; Emily Claire Jenkins, Tickfaw

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Caroline Casey, Ponchatoula

University College Center for Freshman Year

Jacie Leigh Bellina, Hammond; Angel Alexander Hernandez, Hammond; Kamryn Barrett Kimber, Ponchatoula; Hunter D. Lambert, Amite; Jacob Thomas Landry, Ponchatoula; Aaron Marshall, Hammond; Madeline Louise Pistorius, Hammond

President's honor rol

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs

College of Art and Design

Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs; Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs; Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs; Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs; Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield; Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs; Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs; Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs; Paige L. Vige, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Aimee M. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs; Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Jessica Buchanan, Denham Springs; Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs; Kelsey Denee Graham, Walker; Lauren G. Landry, Walker; Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs; Victoria E. Foret, Denham Springs; Codie Leigh Hicks, Denham Springs; Peyton Elisabeth Jeffcoat, Denham Springs; Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs; Kylee Alise Mayeux, Denham Springs; Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker; Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs; Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs; Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs

College of Science

Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Caleb Derrickson, Livingston; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs; Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs; Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Sarah Hubbard, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs; Kaden G. Keller, Denham Springs; Hira Muzaffar, Livingston; Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula; Macee C. Rainey, Ponchatoula; Alexis Theriot, Hammond

College of Engineering

Emily Nicole Friedman, Hammond; Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula; Angelina Andrea Mesa, Hammond; Brock Reid Simmons, Hammond

College of Science

Ethan Paul Leggio, Ponchatoula; Nils Sommerfeld, Hammond

E.J. Ourso College of Business

William Carey Daley, Amite; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Alexandre Therio IV, Hammond

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Anna Lynn Blanchard, Amite; Emilee Casanova, Amite

University College Center for Freshman Year

Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond; Gabriel M. Hester, Hammond; Brielle Grace Lee, Hammond; Katie LeBlanc, Hammond

