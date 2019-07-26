As of now, I can mark writing a column aboard a high-speed train off my bucket list. Our 17-year-old daughter, Piper, and I left Nanchang, her hometown, less than an hour ago and now are whizzing through domed mountains of central China on our way to Hong Kong. The incredible speed of this train is an appropriate metaphor for the intense whirlwind experiences and emotions of the past three days.
Our time in Nanchang was jammed with monumental, long-awaited moments that will require years to process.
Moments like holding Piper’s hand as we walked into her orphanage. She had not been back since we adopted her in 2002. Moments like the orphanage unveiling a banner that said, “Welcome back home, Hong Yu Jie,” her Chinese name. Moments like Piper standing in the middle of a room in the orphanage that was full of baby beds — most of them pink, in reference to the years of the orphanage being filled with baby girls. China’s one-child policy has changed dramatically since we adopted Piper and the orphanage is not home to nearly as many babies these days. Additionally, the babies there now are special needs.
Moments like Piper fulfilling her goal of holding a baby in her orphanage. She will proudly tell you that she did not only hold one or two babies. She held three.
Moments like having dinner with six old friends of mine, grown women who still live in the orphanage. Michelle Foster, Piper’s godmother, and I helped teach them English the year after we adopted Piper. These precious women were so excited for our visit. They had taken off work and were sporting new outfits. Many of them also have special needs. They have become each other’s arms, legs and eyes. We took a photograph beneath a mirror in their gathering room. The Chinese characters printed on the mirror read, “We are not family. We are more than family.” Some of them have had children and they all work together to take care of the children. Being with them again and feeling their love was profound.
Moments like our kind and gentle guide, Tina, taking us to the street where Piper was found early one morning in December 2001. My husband and I had been on the street before, but we had never known the exact spot. Earlier this year, I hired an investigator who researched the place and found two women who remember the morning Piper was found and helped us identify the place — one of two trees (she can’t remember which one for sure), directly across the street from the Provincial Chinese Communist Party Headquarters.
Our guide called one of the ladies the investigator found and within minutes she met us on the street to tell us about that morning. She told us that she was a preschool teacher and was out for an early walk that morning, around 8 a.m. Piper was in a box, wearing watercolor (or pink, for us) clothing. She remembered her birth parents had left a bottle with her in the box. The lady said the baby was so cute and a crowd gathered around her. One woman wanted to take her home, but someone else said they had to follow the policies and called the police. The authorities estimated that Piper was six days old when they found her.
Moments like walking into Piper’s foster family’s apartment. If you need proof of the existence of love, I wish you had been with us. These people loved that girl. Her foster mom was waiting by her fourth-floor window when we walked up. She started yelling, “Jie, Jie,” over and over again. From the moment we walked in their apartment, she was loving on Piper, fixing her hair and handfeeding her all of her favorite food that she had ready. We learned Piper had not flourished in the orphanage during the first six weeks she was there. So, they placed her with the Li family — a decision for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life. Their home was a modest two-bedroom apartment overlooking an empty lot they and other residents had converted into a garden. In fact, they grew some of the fruit they fed us. Their grown daughter, who had been a teenager when the family fostered Piper, brought her two children for Piper to meet, too.
They were old-school Chinese people who took their roles nurturing their children and their foster children seriously. Their beds didn’t have sheets. Instead, they used bamboo mats atop an otherwise naked mattress. The father had kept careful notes about Piper’s growth and progress with them. They had many photographs of her from the first year of her life. They told her over and over that she always had a place in their family.
Aboard this train, we are gently rocking back and forth. The motion reminds me of the day my husband and I met Piper. When she first saw us, her chin quivered and she began to cry. I held her and rocked her back and forth in a yellow overstuffed chair in the Nanchang hotel lobby. Piper will launch her senior year in August. The years since I rocked her back and forth have been like the trip back to her hometown and the train we are on speeding through the Chinese countryside.
It has all gone by too fast.