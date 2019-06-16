Laurel Ann Box
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beau James Box Sr. of Baton Rouge
• Graduated from the Dunham School
• Attending High Point University
The Carolina mountains have special appeal for Miss Laurel Ann Box, of Baton Rouge, a fitting spot for a young woman whose idea of a perfect day would be traveling to spend time with family and friends.
But for now, High Point, North Carolina, is the home of education for Laurel, as she attends High Point University.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beau James Box Sr. Her mother is the former Lynn Jenkins.
At an honor roll student at the Dunham School in Baton Rouge, Laurel was a mentor for students with learning differences, prom director, in the Latin and art clubs, and was a board member of the Baton Rouge Cotillion.
At High Point, she works in the university's volunteer center, is a peer mentor and a member of the interior design club. She has also worked in the school's office of student life and in the furniture market.
As a sub-deb, she was in the courts of Squires and Les Pierrettes, as well as Le Bal de Noel in Baton Rouge.