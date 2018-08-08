A man was found dead Wednesday night on the side of Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
McKneely said police received a report at 7:24 p.m. about the man in the 5000 block of Essen Lane near Summa Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found him dead.
Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner are on the scene, McKneely said. It's not immediately clear if the man died of natural causes or if foul play may have been involved.
More information to come.