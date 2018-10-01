New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a simple robbery that happened at a Subway restaurant in the 3500 block of South Carrollton Avenue on Friday.
The New Orleans Police Department said the man ran behind the counter and removed money from the register as the employees ran in fear. He then fled the location on foot north on Dublin Street.
The incident was captured on surveillance video that can be seen here.
The wanted subject is described as an unknown black male with short hair, thick build, standing about six feet tall, wearing a dark colored T-shirt, gray sweat pants, and dark colored slippers.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.