An overnight fire at Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Broussard, 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, has left the restaurant closed for an unknown length of time.
Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne said the fire occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday and was still burning when fire crews arrived. An investigation is ongoing, but Champagne said he does not believe foul play is involved. Surveillance footage is currently being reviewed in order to determine the cause of the fire.
The fire started in the back of the building in the loading area, which saw the fencing and the wall and roof of the back of the building leading into the kitchen damaged or destroyed. The kitchen only received minor damage from the fire and one cooler unit was destroyed.
Previous reports of water damage due to the sprinkler system were not true and water was only on the floor in the dining area and bar because of the fire fighting efforts and a clogged drain.
Fezzo's owner Pat Bordes said repairs are currently underway and they should reopen Wednesday.
"We just can’t thank the Broussard and Youngsville Fire Departments for their quick response and ability to contain the fire so quickly," Bordes said. "We’re very appreciative. It’s scary to see part of your building on fire."
The Broussard location opened in January 2016 and was Fezzo's third location. Fezzo's also has locations in Scott and Crowley. The Broussard location employs between 65-70 people according to Bordes.