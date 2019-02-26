The New Iberia Police Department has identified the two suspects arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting on Mississippi Street.
Police said 20-year-old Tresean Jones, Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Saturday night following an investigation into the shooting.
During the investigation, police said they interviewed witnesses and obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Mississippi Street. At the apartment, they recovered several firearms.
One person was injured as a result of the shooting. Police said the victim was expected to recover.
Jones and the 15-year-old were booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jones was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. The 15-year-old was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Arrest warrants are being issued for five other suspects, according to the police department.