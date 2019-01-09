Author Rien Fertel will discuss his new book, "Drive-By Truckers Southern Rock Opera," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The book is an exploration that involves, among other things, the founding of the Muscle Shoals music scene, the Tennessee Valley Authority's economic impact on the South, the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd and the gym teacher from whom the band got its name.
Fertel also wrote "The One True Barbecue" (2016), and "Imagining the Creole City: The Rise of Literary Culture in 19th-Century New Orleans" (2014). The Louisiana-born writer, historian and teacher grew up in his family’s chain of restaurants. His work has appeared in publications including the Oxford American, Garden & Gun, Southern Living and Saveur. He holds a doctorate in history.
JEFFERSON PARISH HISTORY: Historian, professor and journalist Carolyn Kolb discusses “Before It Was a Parish: Bienville and Iberville to 1825” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The second lecture in the six-part series, “1825 to 1874” focuses on the founding of the parish, setting boundaries and historic buildings. It takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 16.
BENEATH THE WEIGHT: The next three-part series of Beneath the Weight will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.
Beneath the Weight is a free program, developed by a psychologist and a nutritionist, that approaches weight-management from the perspective of what is happening in one’s mind when overeating. It's a people-to-people program with participants supporting and helping each other. No products or services are used. Part two will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, and part three begins at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the same location.
FOOD WRITERS' SYMPOSIUM: The Jefferson Parish Library will host its second Food Writer’s Symposium beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The purpose of the symposium is to encourage people to create cookbooks so that recipes will be collected and passed on to other generations. Speakers will address the basic process of creating and marketing cookbooks.
ESL CLASS: Justin Lance Schiro will lead an English as Second Language seminar at 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month, beginning Jan. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Schiro has lived in more than a dozen countries in Asia and has taught English in China.
KREWE DE TECH: Liz Weiman, author and entrepreneur, discusses her new book, "100+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Weiman will discuss apps such as Camera, Photos, iMessage, Stocks, Siri and many more features. She will provide hands-on experiences for many of the tricks listed in the book. Each of the 100+ tricks are set up as "recipes," accompanied by detailed instructions and background context.
RESUME REVIEW: Jessica Rareshide will lead a resume review session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. She will review as many as 10 resumes and make recommendations on improving them. Those who would like to have their resumes reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:45 p.m. Participants should bring two copies of their resumes. Participants will be asked questions specific to their experience and targeted position.
'THIS BOY'S LIFE': The Great Books Discussion Group discusses Tobias’ Wolff’s "This Boy’s Life" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
CITIZENSHIP CLASS: A new round of citizenship classes begins at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and some Thursdays at the North Kenner Library, 630 Esplanade, Kenner. The classes, led by Catholic Charities, prepare patrons who would like to become U.S. citizens.