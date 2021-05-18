HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives honored students at its spring recognition ceremony May 5. Students were recognized in four areas: scholars diploma, sophomore donors distinction, Freshman of the Year and Thirteen Club.
Students who receive the scholars diploma have earned 15 hours of honors core credit, nine hours of upper-level honors credit in their major, and successfully wrote and defended an honors thesis.
Those with sophomore honors distinction have completed 15 hours of honors credit earning no grade lower than a B by the end of the fourth regular semester.
Thirteen Club Honors Society inductees are seniors who have at least a 3.2 grade-point average, never earned a grade lower than a C and have completed all of their academic work at Southeastern. A total of 117 students were inducted into the Thirteen Club.
Freshman of the Year finalists were nominated by a member of the honors faculty and selected by an essay evaluation and interview panel process. Fajr Fayed, of Egypt, won. The other finalists are Nicholas Breaux, of Central; Gage Dawsey, of Denham Springs; Alexandra Gomez-Resendiz, of Ponchatoula; and Theresa Brown, of Slidell.
Thirteen students were recognized for earning the university’s honors diploma. Recipients included Rachael Tullier, of Baton Rouge, in psychology; Ryleigh Magee, of Denham Springs, and Victoria Rocquin, of Gramercy, both in communication; Emery Foster, in art; and Rachel Yang, in general studies, both of Hammond; Basanta Khakurel, of Nepal, in biology; Lauren Ashley Griffin-Scudari, in biological sciences, Hannah Henderson, in finance, and Sabrina Hickey, in kinesiology, all of Ponchatoula; Cameron Diez, of St. Amant, in kinesiology; Saydie Rusk, of Simmesport in marketing; Rebecca Shields, of Slaughter in sociology and criminal justice; and Victoria Santana, of Slidell, in management.
Students receiving Sophomore Honors distinction include Nicholas Manchester, Baton Rouge; Kamian Buggage, Belle Rose; Joshua Couture, Brittany Murdock and Tanner Rapier, Covington; Madelyn Bernard, Jonathan Taylor, and Caroline Watson, Denham Springs; Marissa Buttone, Franklinton; Alyssa Duhe, Garyville; Zoe Burns, Madalyn Duncan, Allie Ferrara, and Ally Holloway, Hammond; Erin Williams, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Kaylee Bech, Lacombe; Stephanie Carter, Madisonville; Mateo Chaney, Mandeville; Carter McComack, Paulina; Jourdan Olmstead, Ponchatoula; Madison Garrett, DaJonique Johnson, Christinia Lindsly, and Zoe McKean, Slidell; Joshua Freeman, Terrytown; and Hannah Bridevaux, Walker.