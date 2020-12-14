Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets... 11/15/02 (copy)

A scene from 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY PETER MOUNTAIN

The gift of art

Still looking for that perfect present? Catch the last Baton Rouge Arts Market before Christmas from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Socially distanced, mask-wearing artists (and their works) await. artsbr.org

'Secrets' spoof!

The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" during Socially Distanced Spoof Night! at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. It's an interactive movie experience. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org

Virtual soul

New Venture Theatre's "Soulful Sounds of Christmas" is available for $15 online through Jan. 19. The fundraising, family-friendly musical stars Soulful Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa's Smooth Reindeer. https://ecs.page.link/f8LdE

