The gift of art
Still looking for that perfect present? Catch the last Baton Rouge Arts Market before Christmas from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Socially distanced, mask-wearing artists (and their works) await. artsbr.org
'Secrets' spoof!
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" during Socially Distanced Spoof Night! at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. It's an interactive movie experience. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org
Virtual soul
New Venture Theatre's "Soulful Sounds of Christmas" is available for $15 online through Jan. 19. The fundraising, family-friendly musical stars Soulful Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa's Smooth Reindeer. https://ecs.page.link/f8LdE