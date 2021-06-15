Louisiana Tech University recently announced the names of students on its spring quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade-point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade-point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Students from the region include:
Ascension
Geismar: Claire Elizabeth Cazedessus, Kaitlyn Marie Cook, Titus Edward Riggins*
Gonzales: Zachary Richard Browning, Remington McKay Hayes*, Crystal Levario*, Sydney G. McMillan*, Litzy Morales
Prairieville: Matthew Cary Aguillard*, Avery Alana Anderson, Elizabeth Claire Barton*, Madison S. Beam*, Katelyn Leann Bell*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Nathan Kip Chopin*, Madison R. Coats, Schaffer L. Cobb, Bailey E. Edwards*, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Matthew Pendleton Johnson*, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Jacob Louis Mathews*, Danai Monique Metoyer*, Kadin M. Ohmer, Kaity C. Ratcliff, Vincent Thomas Richard*, Audrey M. Shank, Ethan Connor Telford
St. Amant: Brenden A. David, Brady Lane Duplessis*, Damien Luke Gautreaux*, Seth R. Hillegass