Louisiana’s lawmakers have traveled the country to meet with colleagues and attend conferences since their legislative sessions ended, trips that have cost taxpayers nearly $120,000.

Twenty-four of 105 House members and 17 of 39 senators attended events in a dozen states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Nevada.

Lawmakers went to gatherings of the Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.; the Southern States Energy Board in Biloxi, Mississippi; the National Conference of Insurance Legislators in Salt Lake City, Utah; the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in Boston; and the Council of State Governments in Kentucky, among others.

Data provided to The Associated Press by the Legislature showed the trips cost the House nearly $58,000 and the Senate just under $60,000 for expenses like airfare, hotel rooms, taxi fare, meals, registration fees, parking charges and the daily per diem paid to lawmakers for attending work-related meetings.

The most popular events to attend for Louisiana’s lawmakers were the annual gatherings of the Southern Legislative Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, and the National Conference of State Legislatures in Los Angeles. That California trip was also among the most expensive for lawmakers, because of the cross-country travel.