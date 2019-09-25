Early voting begins Saturday and ends Oct. 5 for the Oct. 12 election for a number of candidate races, constitutional amendments and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday. The following races and propositions are on the ballot in the Baker and Zachary areas, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

(e) = elected without opposition

(w) = withdrawn

Multi-Parish Races

Constitutional Amendments

AMENDMENT NO. 1

To exempt from property taxes certain materials destined for the Outer Continental Shelf.

AMENDMENT NO. 2

To allow the Education Excellence Fund to finance three more schools and public television.

AMENDMENT NO. 3

To require prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the Board of Tax Appeals jurisdiction on matters related to the constitutionality of taxes.

AMENDMENT NO. 4

To allow New Orleans to exempt property tax for affordable housing.

BESE

DISTRICT 6

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge

"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield

DISTRICT 8

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge

Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge

Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary

State Senator

DISTRICT 15

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge

Gary Chambers, D-Baton Rouge

House of Representative

DISTRICT 62

(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)

Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson

"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville

Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter

Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel

DISTRICT 63

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Barbara West Carpenter, D-Baker

Dalton Honore, D-Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Parish

Sheriff

"Sid" J. Gautreaux III, R

Charles "Carlos" Jean Jr., D

Mark Milligan, D

Clerk of Court

Donna Collins Lewis, D

"Doug" Welborn, R

Assessor

Jonathan Holloway Sr., D

Brian Wilson, R

Coroner

"Beau" Clark, R

Rani Whitfield, D

 

