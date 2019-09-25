Early voting begins Saturday and ends Oct. 5 for the Oct. 12 election for a number of candidate races, constitutional amendments and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday. The following races and propositions are on the ballot in the Baker and Zachary areas, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
(e) = elected without opposition
(w) = withdrawn
Multi-Parish Races
Constitutional Amendments
AMENDMENT NO. 1
To exempt from property taxes certain materials destined for the Outer Continental Shelf.
AMENDMENT NO. 2
To allow the Education Excellence Fund to finance three more schools and public television.
AMENDMENT NO. 3
To require prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the Board of Tax Appeals jurisdiction on matters related to the constitutionality of taxes.
AMENDMENT NO. 4
To allow New Orleans to exempt property tax for affordable housing.
BESE
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville
Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge
"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
DISTRICT 8
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge
Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge
Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton
Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary
State Senator
DISTRICT 15
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge
Gary Chambers, D-Baton Rouge
House of Representative
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)
Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter
Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel
DISTRICT 63
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Barbara West Carpenter, D-Baker
Dalton Honore, D-Baton Rouge
East Baton Rouge Parish
Sheriff
"Sid" J. Gautreaux III, R
Charles "Carlos" Jean Jr., D
Mark Milligan, D
Clerk of Court
Donna Collins Lewis, D
"Doug" Welborn, R
Assessor
Jonathan Holloway Sr., D
Brian Wilson, R
Coroner
"Beau" Clark, R
Rani Whitfield, D